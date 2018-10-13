Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Under-21 captain Tah joins senior Germany squad

Football Under-21 captain Tah joins senior Germany squad

Burly defender Jonathan Tah was a late call-up to the Germany squad on Saturday ahead of their Nations League matches against the Netherlands and France.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah (R) was a late call-up to the Germany squad ahead for their Nations League games against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday and France in Paris next Tuesday. play

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah (R) was a late call-up to the Germany squad ahead for their Nations League games against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday and France in Paris next Tuesday.

(AFP/File)

Burly defender Jonathan Tah was a late call-up to the Germany squad on Saturday ahead of their Nations League matches against the Netherlands and France.

Tah captained Germany Under-21s to a 2-1 win over Norway on Friday, securing qualification for the junior European championships next year in Italy, then joined the senior squad for Saturday's international away to the Netherlands.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the Bayer Leverkusen defender has linked up with the team in Amsterdam, but will only be in the matchday squad to face France in Paris next Tuesday.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been drafted in as cover after Germany head coach Joachim Loew was hit by a raft of withdrawals last weekend.

Loew already called up Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and Juventus midfielder Emre Can after Marco Reus, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Kevin Trapp and Antonio Ruediger all suffered injuries.

After 12 years as head coach, Germany boss Loew is under pressure to secure wins in the Nations League against the Dutch, who are bottom of Group One, and pool leaders France.

A report in the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Saturday claims there is a get-out clause in Loew's contract, which runs until the 2022 World Cup, allowing either party to end the agreement prematurely.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awardsbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 Mikel Obi says partner paid N50m restaurant bill after World Cup lossbullet

Football

Super Eagles
AFCON 2019 qualification in view as Super Eagles take on Libya on Saturday
Thierry Henry worked as an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez at the World Cup in Russia
Football An on-field great, Henry returns to France to prove himself in coaching
Croatia and England played out a goalless draw in front of an empty stadium on Friday
Football Empty stands for England a reminder football should be for the fans
Former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry, who is set to make his full coaching bow with AS Monaco in France's Ligue 1.
Football Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach: club
X
Advertisement