'Stay alive' - Unai Emery urges Samuel Chukwueze, others ahead of Villarreal vs Bayern tie

This was a clarion call from their manager, Unai Emery, during his press conference ahead of the first-leg quarter-final clash between the Yellow Submarines and the Germans later tonight.

Villarreal and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head at the Estadio de la Ceramica in one of two Champions League quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Villarreal boss said that his team must enjoy the opportunity to face the German champions, who he says are 'favourites' but added that the aim remains to 'stay alive' after 90 minutes.

"We respect Bayern [Munivh] a lot and we will look to make the most of our strengths," Emery said.

"We will play the 90 minutes at home with the aim of staying alive in the tie. The opportunity is here for us to play them and to try to gain an advantage over them. We must enjoy the opportunity we have to compete, knowing that [Bayern] are the favourites and that they are a great team."

"We want to experience a special and unique moment at the Estadio de la Cerámica," he added. "Opportunities are there to be played for and we need to make the most of them."

These two are not strangers to each other in the Champions League, they are familiar foes and will be meeting for the third time in the competition. But this is the first meeting between them at this stage of the competition.

In the previous two meetings, the Bavarians have the advantage in terms of head-to-head with two wins, five goals scored and just one conceded.