'Stay alive' - Unai Emery urges Samuel Chukwueze, others ahead of Villarreal vs Bayern tie

Izuchukwu Akawor
Villarreal are set to face another difficult opposition in the UEFA Champions League after taking on Italian giants Juventus in the previous round of the competition.

Samuel Chukwueze spotted in training ahead of Villarreal's clash with Bayern Munich.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and his teammates at Villarreal CF have been asked to stay alive against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGOPressinphoto) (2)
This was a clarion call from their manager, Unai Emery, during his press conference ahead of the first-leg quarter-final clash between the Yellow Submarines and the Germans later tonight.

Villarreal and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head at the Estadio de la Ceramica in one of two Champions League quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Villarreal boss said that his team must enjoy the opportunity to face the German champions, who he says are 'favourites' but added that the aim remains to 'stay alive' after 90 minutes.

Unai Emery said on Wednesday he will stay as Villarreal coach despite interest from Newcastle.
"We respect Bayern [Munivh] a lot and we will look to make the most of our strengths," Emery said.

"We will play the 90 minutes at home with the aim of staying alive in the tie. The opportunity is here for us to play them and to try to gain an advantage over them. We must enjoy the opportunity we have to compete, knowing that [Bayern] are the favourites and that they are a great team."

"We want to experience a special and unique moment at the Estadio de la Cerámica," he added. "Opportunities are there to be played for and we need to make the most of them."

These two are not strangers to each other in the Champions League, they are familiar foes and will be meeting for the third time in the competition. But this is the first meeting between them at this stage of the competition.

Bayern Munich captain Robert Lewandowski, wearing a blue-yellow armband on Saturday
In the previous two meetings, the Bavarians have the advantage in terms of head-to-head with two wins, five goals scored and just one conceded.

The last time Bayern visited De La Ceramica, they left with a 2-0 win back in September 2011 at the group stages.

