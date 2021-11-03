RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Emery committed to Villarreal despite Newcastle United interest

Authors:

tosin abayomi

The Spanish manager has turned down a return to the Premier League and stated his desire to continue with the Yellow Submarine.

Unai Emery is reportedly Newcastle's top target to be their new manager
Unai Emery is reportedly Newcastle's top target to be their new manager

The last 48 hours saw speculation linking Unai Emery to the vacant Newcastle United managerial position reach fever pitch.

Recommended articles

The Spanish manager, whose last venture on British shores came in 2018 when he succeeded Arsene Wenger as Arsenal Head Coach, won last season's Europa League title with Villarreal, beating the Gunners and Manchester United along the way.

Read Also: Unai Emery admits to Newcastle interest but insists no formal offer

According to The Athletic, despite initially welcoming the speculation, it is understood that Emery told Villarreal’s chief executive that he does not intend to depart after Villarreal’s 2-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Unai Emery is aiming to lead Villarreal to a surprise victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.
Unai Emery is aiming to lead Villarreal to a surprise victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday. AFP

The 50-year-old has now moved to definitively disavow any links to the Newcastle post, making his position known in a statement released on Wednesday via his social media account.

The statement by Emery read: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is the maximum and for me is the most important thing.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 percent committed.”

Newcastle's precarious position at the foot of the Premier League table may have played a part in his decision, especially as, by contrast, Villareal is involved with Europe's elite in the Champions League.

Authors:

tosin abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emery committed to Villarreal despite Newcastle United interest

Emery committed to Villarreal despite Newcastle United interest

Conte vows to revive Tottenham's fortunes

Conte vows to revive Tottenham's fortunes

England fan jailed for vile Euro 2020 final racial abuse

England fan jailed for "vile" Euro 2020 final racial abuse

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

UCL preview: Group stage heats up with Liverpool hosting Atletico Madrid

UCL preview: Group stage heats up with Liverpool hosting Atletico Madrid

Champions League: Disappointed Karim Adeyemi rues missed chances in Wolfsburg defeat

Champions League: Disappointed Karim Adeyemi rues missed chances in Wolfsburg defeat

Christian Vieri hails Victor Osimhen for early-season goalscoring form

Christian Vieri hails Victor Osimhen for early-season goalscoring form

Frontale win fourth J-League title in five years

Frontale win fourth J-League title in five years

Vitesse Arnhem the visitors for Conte's Tottenham debut

Vitesse Arnhem the visitors for Conte's Tottenham debut

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr