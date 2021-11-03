The last 48 hours saw speculation linking Unai Emery to the vacant Newcastle United managerial position reach fever pitch.
Emery committed to Villarreal despite Newcastle United interest
The Spanish manager has turned down a return to the Premier League and stated his desire to continue with the Yellow Submarine.
The Spanish manager, whose last venture on British shores came in 2018 when he succeeded Arsene Wenger as Arsenal Head Coach, won last season's Europa League title with Villarreal, beating the Gunners and Manchester United along the way.
According to The Athletic, despite initially welcoming the speculation, it is understood that Emery told Villarreal’s chief executive that he does not intend to depart after Villarreal’s 2-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The 50-year-old has now moved to definitively disavow any links to the Newcastle post, making his position known in a statement released on Wednesday via his social media account.
The statement by Emery read: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is the maximum and for me is the most important thing.
“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 percent committed.”
Newcastle's precarious position at the foot of the Premier League table may have played a part in his decision, especially as, by contrast, Villareal is involved with Europe's elite in the Champions League.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng