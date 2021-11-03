Emery committed to Villarreal despite Newcastle United interest

The Spanish manager, whose last venture on British shores came in 2018 when he succeeded Arsene Wenger as Arsenal Head Coach, won last season's Europa League title with Villarreal, beating the Gunners and Manchester United along the way.

According to The Athletic, despite initially welcoming the speculation, it is understood that Emery told Villarreal’s chief executive that he does not intend to depart after Villarreal’s 2-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

AFP

The 50-year-old has now moved to definitively disavow any links to the Newcastle post, making his position known in a statement released on Wednesday via his social media account.

The statement by Emery read: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is the maximum and for me is the most important thing.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 percent committed.”