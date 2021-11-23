RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Sadiq's fine form in the Spanish lower league could see him take a step up to Barcelona.

Umar Sadiq
Umar Sadiq

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has been linked with a possible move to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has been consistently finding the back of the net this season for Almeria in the Spanish Segunda division.

Sadiq has now been tipped for a step up to Barcelona during the winter transfer window. According to several reports, Barcelona are searching for reinforcements in attacking positions. The Catalan giants recently appointed a legend of the club Xavi Hernandez to replace Ronald Koeman early in the season.

Xavi reportedly is not impressed with the quality of Dutch frontman Luuk de Jong.

Umar Sadiq has scored seven goal and contributed six assists for Almeria this season.
Umar Sadiq has scored seven goal and contributed six assists for Almeria this season. Pulse Nigeria

With Argentine striker Sergio Aguero out due to a heart issue, Xavi is left with Memphis Depay as his only striker.

The club will reportedly aim to rectify that when the transfer window opens. Dani Olmo, Edinson Cavani, Raheem Sterling, and Timo Werner have all been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

However, an obstacle to that will be the financial situation at the club. Newcastle United are also in the running to sign Sadiq after being acquired by wealthy owners from the middle east.

Reports by The Sun have suggested that Barcelona will aim to bring in a forward in line with their economic capability.

Sadiq's name has been suggested to fill this vacancy. In the Spanish second division, the lanky striker has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 16 games played this season for Almeria.

Umar Sadiq's fine form has seen him linked with a move to Barcelona
Umar Sadiq's fine form has seen him linked with a move to Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Almeria top the table in the Spanish second division and the report states that Sadiq will consider a move to Barcelona. In an interview with Diario de Almería, Sadiq expressed uncertainty about his continuation with the lower league outfit.

He said, "I do not know anything about my clause. I live the present and work for the present, in the future what happens will be seen.

"I am focused on doing it well, that Almería plays well and we go up to First. The rest will be seen later."

Sadiq is expected to be in action when Almeria welcome Huesca in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

