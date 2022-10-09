Umar Sadiq spotted in the stands as Real Sociedad sink Yellow Submarine

The 1-0 win at the Reale Arena meant that Sociedad moved level on points in La Liga with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

While Sadiq was unable to feature in the encounter due to his long-term injury, Nigerian compatriot Samuel Chukwueze, played in the last minutes of the game for the Yellow Submarine but his cameo had no effect on the score line.

Imanol Alguacil’s men were completely dominant in the first half, holding over 70% possession while depriving Villarreal of a single shot on goal.

The hosts’ high press created plenty of opportunities as they looked to test a nervous-looking Gerónimo Rulli, with the goalkeeper struggling with his distribution.

At some point, Rulli presented a huge chance to Brais Mendez, but the Argentinian redeemed himself with a fine save.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, though, an isolated Mendez produced a glorious finish off a Mikel Merino-floated cross - a goal that Rulli could do nothing to prevent.

Down at the break, and looking for an equalizer in second half, Unai Emery’s men - now desperate - performed even more badly after the interval as they did before it, and halftime substitution Jose Luis Morales was inches away from equalising with his first action, dribbling into the box before firing just wide.

As the visitors opened up, however, there were chances for Sociedad on the break with David Silva constantly fueling the pressure.

Once, he fed Alexander Sorloth on one breakaway, but the Norwegian squandered two huge chances to double the lead.

Attacking threats from Villarreal were few and far between, meaning the hosts were able to see out the game with relative comfort.