Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq scored a hattrick for his club Partizan in their 6-2 win over Javor in the Serbian SuperLiga on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Umar who is on loan from Serie A side Roma opened the scoring for the home side with a ninth-minute to bring them level.

The Nigerian forward got on a long pass and beat the goalkeeper with his second attempt.

He scored his second of the night in the 37th minute to make it 3-1 for his side after finding the net with a side finish.

In the 52nd minute, the 22-year-old reacted quickly after Javor’s goalkeeper had spilt a ball to score and make it 5-2 for his side.

The win took Partizan to second on the table five points behind leaders Crvena Zvezda who have one game in hand.

Sadiq now has 10 goals in 14 games for Partizan, the club he joined in summer for his sixth loan move away from Roma.

The striker is yet to play for the Super Eagles but was part of the U23 squad that won the bronze medal of the football event of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

He played in all the games in that competition and scored four goals.