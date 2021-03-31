Nigerian striker, Umar Sadiq, scored his 15th goal in this season's Spanish Segunda Division as Almeria recorded a 3-0 victory against Malaga on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Sadiq tapped home from inside the six-yard box on 77th minute to give Almeria a three-goal lead, after Lucaz Robertone's goal on 11th minute and José Carlos Lazo's long-distance effort on 27th minute had put them two up.

The Nigerian striker thought he had won a penalty earlier in the first half when he was fouled in the box only for the referee to overturn his decision after consulting the VAR.

Sadiq has now taken his goals tally for Almeria this season to 17 in all competitions with the two others coming in the Copa Del Rey.

This is Almeria's first win in four weeks as they're now third on the log with 60 points, one point behind Espanyol and Mallorca who are joint top.

Sadiq received his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles for the matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho but Almeria refused to release him.