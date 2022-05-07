Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq had a mixed fortune as Almeria remained on course to secure promotion to the Spanish top-flight following a 3-0 win over Amorebieta at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on Saturday evening.
Umar Sadiq misses a penalty but his strike edges Almeria closer to La Liga dream
The 25-year-old was on target for the 17th time in the Spanish second division this season as La Union moved closer to promotion.
Going into the game, Sadiq had scored 16 goals in the Spanish second division this season. However, he missed the chance to reach 18 after missing from the spot.
A difficult opening half for Almeria
Almeria sat in the top two before the game, but Rubi's men still had to win to stay on course for promotion. Although they did manage to get the three points, it was not smooth sailing as the scoreline suggested.
Amorebieta proved to be a hard nut to crack for the home side in the opening half. Despite dominating possession and shooting eight shots, it was the away side that got close in the first half with two shots on target.
Almeria and Umar Sadiq turn it up in the second half
The second half was a different case, though, as Almeria took the lead through an own goal from Andoni Lopez in the 54th-minute. Lopez's own goal opened the game up, with Almeria doubling their lead through Srdan Babic in the 75th-minute.
The home side had the chance to extend their lead in the 83rd-minute after they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.
However, their top scorer, Sadiq, fluffed his lines from 12-yards out. But despite the miss, it was still a good outing from the Nigerian international, who had three shots on target and made one key pass.
Sadiq did atone for his miss by scoring the third in the 89th-minute. It was his 17th goal in the Spanish second division this season.
The win lifts Almeria to the top of the table with 76 points, two ahead of Eibar, who have a game in hand.
With three games to go, Almeria could secure promotion with a win in their next game, should third-placed Real Valladolid fail to win.
More from category
-
Watch: Ronaldo in disbelief, laughs at Manchester United's defence in 4-0 loss
-
Zaidu's goal inspires Porto to Portuguese title after dramatic late Benfica win
-
Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac