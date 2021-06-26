Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has been linked to Manchester City

Sadiq was brilliant for Spanish second-tier side Almeria with 28 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

His goalscoring form has not gone unnoticed in Europe, and many clubs are looking at the lanky striker.

Spartak Moscow and Eintrack Frankfurt have already submitted firm offers for him, with the La Liga duo of Sevilla and Villarreal also mentioned as admirers.

Manchester City are also reportedly looking at the Nigerian striker according to a report by according to a report by Spanish newspaper AS.

The report further states that Manchester City are looking to be part of his continued development and hopes to sign him and send him on loan to sister club Troyes in France for the 2021/2022 season.

City will have to splash the cash if they want the 24-year-old Nigerian who has a release clause of €60 million in his contract, which runs until the summer of 2025.

Sadiq was the breakout star from Almeria in the 2020/2021 season with 20 goals in seven assists in 38 La Liga 2 games.

He managed another three in the Copa del Rey.