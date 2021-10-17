RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ulsan win thriller to reach all-Korean Asian Champions League semi

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pohang Steelers' Lee Seung-mo celebrates scoring against Nagoya Grampus

Pohang Steelers' Lee Seung-mo celebrates scoring against Nagoya Grampus Creator: Jung Yeon-je
Pohang Steelers' Lee Seung-mo celebrates scoring against Nagoya Grampus Creator: Jung Yeon-je

Title-holders Ulsan Hyundai will play fellow South Korean side Pohang Steelers in Wednesday's semi-finals as they close in on an unprecedented third AFC Champions League crown.

Recommended articles

Substitute Lee Dong-gyeong hit a cracker in extra time as Ulsan squeezed past another Korean team, Jeonbuk Motors, 3-2 in a thriller at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Earlier on Sunday at the same arena, where a modest crowd was socially distanced because of coronavirus rules, Pohang defeated Japan's Nagoya Grampus 3-0 to book their last-four spot.

The other semi-final, in the western region of Asia's top club competition, will be a Riyadh derby between Saudi giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal on Tuesday.

In a terrific clash between the top two in the K League, Ulsan went ahead against Jeonbuk in the 13th minute thanks to a spectacular strike from Valeri Qazaishvili.

The Georgian international picked the ball on the edge of the box, danced his way past three defenders and pinged the ball into the top corner.

Home side Jeonbuk hit back six minutes before half-time through Han Kyo-won, but Ulsan retook the lead in scrappy fashion in the first minute of injury time, with Yun Il-lok pouncing from close range.

Jeonbuk were level again however just three minutes into the second half when Japanese forward Takahiro Kunimoto chested the ball down and volleyed into the bottom corner.

The two sides went into extra time locked at 2-2, before Lee stepped up to smash the ball into the net from outside the box in the 101st minute.

In the other quarter-final on Sunday, Lim Sang-hyub scored twice as Pohang sealed their place in the last four.

Pohang failed to have a shot on target in the first half, but the 2009 champions cranked up the pressure on Nagoya in the second period, with Lee Seung-mo grabbing the other in an ultimately comfortable triumph for the Koreans.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho