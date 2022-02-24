Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion

In a brief statement, the league explained that the suspension was put in place due to the imposing of martial law by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian Premier League will be suspended for at least 30 days, despite its planned return from the winter break on Friday.

There has been widespread condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine while residents have been desperately fleeing the country.

This development also affects Ukraine's World Cup play-off match against Scotland planned for March 24.