Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ukrainian football grinds to an abrupt halt

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian Premier League has officially suspended operations after an invasion by neighbouring Russia.

Recommended articles

In a brief statement, the league explained that the suspension was put in place due to the imposing of martial law by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian Premier League will be suspended for at least 30 days, despite its planned return from the winter break on Friday.

There has been widespread condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine while residents have been desperately fleeing the country.

This development also affects Ukraine's World Cup play-off match against Scotland planned for March 24.

.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning.

    Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion

  • UEFA Europa Conference League betting preview

    The surest bet for every Conference League playoff 2nd leg game

  • Anthony Elanga played in the U18's and U19's and U21's before getting his chance with the senior team (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

    Matic lists 5 reasons why Elanga is the future of Manchester United

Recommended articles

Former heavyweight champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko 'BEG' Russian President Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine

Former heavyweight champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko 'BEG' Russian President Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion

Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion

The surest bet for every Conference League playoff 2nd leg game

The surest bet for every Conference League playoff 2nd leg game

Matic lists 5 reasons why Elanga is the future of Manchester United

Matic lists 5 reasons why Elanga is the future of Manchester United

The surest bet for every Europa League playoff 2nd leg game

The surest bet for every Europa League playoff 2nd leg game

Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu