The Ukrainian Premier League has officially suspended operations after an invasion by neighbouring Russia.
Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion
Ukrainian football grinds to an abrupt halt
Recommended articles
In a brief statement, the league explained that the suspension was put in place due to the imposing of martial law by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Ukrainian Premier League will be suspended for at least 30 days, despite its planned return from the winter break on Friday.
There has been widespread condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine while residents have been desperately fleeing the country.
This development also affects Ukraine's World Cup play-off match against Scotland planned for March 24.
.
Topics:
More from category
-
Ukrainian League halted following Russia invasion
-
The surest bet for every Conference League playoff 2nd leg game
-
Matic lists 5 reasons why Elanga is the future of Manchester United