Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

West Ham show their support for Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko at the London Stadium

West Ham show their support for Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko at the London Stadium Creator: Ian KINGTON
West Ham show their support for Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko at the London Stadium Creator: Ian KINGTON

West Ham manager David Moyes said Tuesday he would not rush Andriy Yarmolenko back into action after the club gave the Ukraine international time off following the invasion of his country by Russia.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old winger was not part of the Hammers' squad for Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves.

Moyes, whose side return to action on Wednesday with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Southampton, said Yarmolenko had done some light training on Monday.

"We won't rush him," said the Hammers boss. "I've asked him to come in today and see how he feels. If he feels fine and up to it then he'll travel with the team. If he doesn't, then we'll give him some more days off.

"Things can change very quickly but we'll give him the chance to go with his own feelings.

"He's really upset -- he's got lots of family members in Ukraine and friends and he's worried for everybody and realises the difficulty that's going on, and he's a long way away and can't do an awful lot about it."

There was a strong show of support for Yarmolenko and Ukraine before West Ham's match on Sunday -- the players warmed up in T-shirts displaying his name and Declan Rice led the side out carrying Yarmolenko's number seven shirt.

"We speak to him (Yarmolenko) most days," said Moyes. "I have to say the players at the club were great with him (on Monday), they tried to get him back in, integrate him and make sure he felt really welcome and that we were thinking about him and his family.

"But there's very little we can do -- we just have to try to support him as best we can."

Moyes, whose side face Sevilla in the Europa League's last 16 next week, said he agreed with the suspension of Russian teams from FIFA and UEFA competitions.

"Football is such a powerful tool all around the world," he said. "I think it's really important we take action and make sure they (Russia) are isolated completely. I'm not a politician, but that's how I feel about the football side."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • John Ogu has made his feelings known about FUEL SCARCITY

    'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

  • Jesse Marsch will face Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal within 3 weeks between March and April (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

  • Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy has been facing backlash following his comments over the crisis in his homeland

    Putin's 'favourite' club continues to use Ukrainian defender as scapegoat

Recommended articles

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

Putin's 'favourite' club continues to use Ukrainian defender as scapegoat

Putin's 'favourite' club continues to use Ukrainian defender as scapegoat

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

Watch: Paul Pogba, Lewandowski and Marco Verratti spotted with their Baes at Autumn Paris Fashion Week Show [Video]

Watch: Paul Pogba, Lewandowski and Marco Verratti spotted with their Baes at Autumn Paris Fashion Week Show [Video]

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho