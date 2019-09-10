The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, September 10 take on Ukraine in an international friendly game in Dnipro.

The game will be Super Eagles first game after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they finished third with the bronze medal.

Super Eagles camp opened on Sunday, September 8 ahead of the friendly game.

Ukraine will host Nigeria in a friendly on Tuesday (Twitter/FFUKRAINE) Twitter

Time of match

The match according to the official schedule will kick off at 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

The game which will be played at the Dnipro Arena in Dnipro will be shown on SuperSport 4 on DSTV and SuperSport Select on GOtv.

For fans in the United States and the Carribean, the game will be shown on ESPN 3.