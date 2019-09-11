The Super Eagles of Nigeria played out an exciting 2-2 draw with the Yellow-Blue of Ukraine in Dnipro on Tuesday, September 10.

In a game of two halves, the Super Eagles dominated and scored two goals in the first half while the Yellow-Blue fought back in the second with two goals.

But how did the Super Eagles players performed on the night? We rate their performances in this piece.

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Uzoho had his best game in a Super Eagles with several brilliant saves, especially in the first half. The 20-year-old was very sharp and commanded his area very well. A very good performance although he was let down by the two goals he conceded.

7/10

Ola Aina (Right-back)

Aina pulled off another fine performance for the Super Eagle. Playing as a right-back, the Torino star defended his line well and also aided the attack with some brilliant runs.

7/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Played well for most of the game especially in the first half but didn’t have a good command of the Super Eagles backline. Failed as the most senior player at the back to keep the line which was split several times by the Yellow-Blue.

6/10

Semi Ajayi (Central defence)

Played as a centre back for the Super Eagles but failed to make a case for himself. Could not keep his line and his poor positioning exposed and compromised his teammates at the back.

4/10

Jamilu Collins (Left-back)

Another decent game from the left-back who had to deal with much of the Ukrainian attack coming from his side of the defence. Didn’t offer anything going forward.

5/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

Etebo was given the task to protect the back four from midfielder but the Stoke City man didn’t have the discipline to sit back and defend. He looked out of place in that position and didn’t do enough to close down spaces in front of the Super Eagles defence.

5/10

Joe Aribo (midfield)

Joe Aribo (Instagram/jaribo) Instagram

A dream debut for Aribo who scored Nigeria’s first goal in the fourth minute. The midfielder was a goal threat for much of the game with his runs inside the Ukrainian penalty area. He had a couple of chances and should have scored another goal from an Iwobi cross in the first half. He, however, didn’t help out in screening the back four as he bumped forward at every opportunity.

7/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Alex Iwobi (Instagram/Alex Iwobi) Instagram

Iwobi had one of his best games in the No. 10 role for the Super Eagles. Made an assist for the first goal and was a part of the fluid front four that caused lots of problems for Ukraine. Should have scored in the first half but his bad shooting reared its ugly head again.

7/10

Samuel Chukwueze (Forward)

Had a very lively game and was a threat all through from the right side of attack but missed a couple of very good chances. Was also selfish most times, choosing to shoot instead of passing to Victor Osimhen in the box.

6/10

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

Had a fantastic game from the left side of attack with his pace and nimble feet. Created the first goal by dribbling a couple of Ukrainian defenders before he passed to Iwobi whose cutback found Aribo.

7/10

Victor Osimhen (striker)

Victor Osimhen (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

ALSO READ: Five things we learnt from Nigeria's 2-2 draw with Ukraine

Super Eagles' Man of the Man, Victor Osimhen had an immense game and was unlucky not to score more than one goal on the night. Was a handful for the Ukrainian defence with his hold up play, pace and energy. Harried the defence all night and played in a couple of good passes to Chukwueze who should have scored from one of the chances.

8/10

Substitutes

Anderson Esiti (Midfield)

Came on Iwobi in the 70th minute but his presence in midfield didn't help the Super Eagles. Couldn't keep possession to avoid more pressure on the Super Eagles and failed to close down the threats. Was at fault for Ukraine’s first goal of the night as he was easily beaten by Oleksandr Zinchenko who drove inside the Super Eagles penalty box to score.

1/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Came on for Kalu and offered nothing going forward. Lacked the pace and could not dribble past his marker to create any space for himself and his teammate on the counter.

1/10

Emmanuel Bonaventure (Forward)

Played roughly 10 minutes and didn’t get enough of the ball to create many sorts of impact.

Chidozie Awaziem (Defence)

Came on late in the game for injured Troost-Ekong and defended well to prevent Ukraine from getting a winner.

Josh Maja (Striker)

Came on in for Osimhen in added time and saw little to no action.