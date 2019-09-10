Debutant Joe Aribo and striker Victor Osimhen both scored in the first half as the Super Eagles of Nigeria got a 2-2 draw against Ukraine in Dnipro.

Aribo scored as early as the fourth minute before Osimhen got his first Super Eagles goal in the 34th minute from the penalty spot.

Nigeria went into halftime with a 2-0 lead after a dominant first but could not keep the lead which they surrendered in the second half.

In a game of two halves, the Ukrainians dominated the Super Eagles and got came back to draw the game 2-2.

