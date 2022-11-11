UFC 281: Alex Iwobi sends 'classy' message to Israel Adesanya ahead of Alex Pereira trilogy

The Super Eagles and Everton star has shown support for the 'Stylebender' ahead of his epic rematch against Alex Pereira on November 13.

Alex Iwobi shows support for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has taken to social media to show support for Nigerian MMA fighter Israel Adesanya ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch against Alex Pereira.

The defending UFC Middleweight champion will defend his title against Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira on Sunday, November 12, 2022.

Iwobi took to his official Instagram story on Thursday, to pen a message to the 'stylebender' as well as women's UFC fighter Molly McCann-Pearson on his story with a caption that read: 'All love! Goodluck with your fights. @meatbolly @stylebender'.

The Super Eagles star will return to action for The Toffees on Saturday when they face Bournemouth, in their final game before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, later this month.

Alex Iwobi has been Everton's best player this season
The Nigerian-New Zealander professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) is set for a return to the octagon against Alex Pereira at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 281 on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Adesanya has issued a warning to Pereira ahead of UFC 281
This will be the third fight between Adesanya and Pereira at the professional level. The first two encounters happened while they were kickboxers before switching to MMA.

Now Adesanya seeks to defend his UFC middleweight title against Pereira who is ranked the number six challenger.

