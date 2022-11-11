UFC 281: Alex Iwobi sends 'classy' message to Israel Adesanya ahead of Alex Pereira trilogy

The defending UFC Middleweight champion will defend his title against Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira on Sunday, November 12, 2022.

Iwobi took to his official Instagram story on Thursday, to pen a message to the 'stylebender' as well as women's UFC fighter Molly McCann-Pearson on his story with a caption that read: 'All love! Goodluck with your fights. @meatbolly @stylebender'.

The Super Eagles star will return to action for The Toffees on Saturday when they face Bournemouth, in their final game before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, later this month.

Israel Adesanya hoping to retain the UFC title against Alex Pereira

The Nigerian-New Zealander professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) is set for a return to the octagon against Alex Pereira at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 281 on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

This will be the third fight between Adesanya and Pereira at the professional level. The first two encounters happened while they were kickboxers before switching to MMA.