UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Red Devils will play the top of the table clash against Real Sociedad without three key players.

empty
empty

Manchester United bid to finish top of their Europa League group has suffered a major setback ahead of the final game of the group stage.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils have revealed a 23-man travelling squad to Spain without the trio of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Brazilian winger is still injured after he missed United’s Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday due to an injury.

The 22-year-old has been left behind at Carrington to continue his recovery alongside Martial, who has also been left behind to continue his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, English playmaker, Sancho is the other United player who will miss the crucial game due to illness.

United are visitors at the Lo Che on Thursday to take on LaLiga side Real Sociedad in a top of the table clash in the UEL.

The Red Devils are looking to pick an automatic ticket to the round of 16 but will face Sociedad without the aforementioned three key players.

The absence of the trio has made Erik ten Hag's task more difficult as the Reds must beat their host by two goals to finish top and avoid the UEL playoffs with a Champions League team.

However, the Dutchman have named youngsters Facundo Pellistri, Shola Shoretire and Alejandro Garnacho, who will be hoping to get a chance to prove themselves in the important tie.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

  • Okocha and Messi have made their marks at the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Okocha, Messi lead World Cup stats

  • UEFA Conference League betting tips

    Sure Bet9ja 5 odds from the UEFA Conference League

Recommended articles

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

Qatar 2022: Okocha, Messi lead World Cup stats

Qatar 2022: Okocha, Messi lead World Cup stats

Sure Bet9ja 5 odds from the UEFA Conference League

Sure Bet9ja 5 odds from the UEFA Conference League

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United vs Al Akhdar LIVE UPDATES

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United vs Al Akhdar LIVE UPDATES

Lewis Hamilton’s three missed opportunities to secure a race victory in 2022

Lewis Hamilton’s three missed opportunities to secure a race victory in 2022

How to win 10k with the Europa League on Bet9ja

How to win 10k with the Europa League on Bet9ja

HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earns ₦5.7b more than Victor Osimhen in wages

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earns ₦5.7b more than Victor Osimhen in wages

The dos and don’ts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The dos and don’ts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Trending

Jose Mourinho has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach with the most wins in European club competitions.

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Bet9ja offers odds on the UEFA Conference League

Turn your 1k to 10k with these sure Conference League straight wins on Bet9ja

Osimhen scored his first Serie A hat-trick for Napoli against Sassuolo

OSITRICK! Victor Osimhen sets new record as his hat-trick fires Napoli to a win over Sassuolo