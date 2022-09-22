UNL

Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

France, who defeated Spain to lift their first Nations League title last October, would have gotten relegated to League B had they lost at home to Austria in Group A1.

France have now gotten their first win of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in a 2-0 victory over Austria.

The French who were facing relegation following two draws and two defeats got their first win in five matches, as they made final preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' side almost got off to a perfect start but were denied a goal with less than two minutes on the clock when Kylian Mbappe's goal was ruled out for offside.

France were then dealt a blow as Barcelona's Jules Kounde was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury, however, that did not deter the world champions from pressuring their visitors with Aurelien Tchouameni’s outrageous overhead kick prevent from going in.

The visitors began the second half in complete contrast to how they started the first, but it was the host who got the first goal of the game.

Olivier Giroud has now scored 49 goals for France AFP

Ten minutes into the second half, Mbappe displayed his world-class talent, running towards goal with five defenders around him, but he before venomously striking past Austria's goalkeeper Pentz.

A second goal followed less than 10 minutes later as Olivier Giroud jumped higher than Austria's defence to send his header past Pentz for France's second of the night.

The win for France - their first of the campaign - see them climb past Ralf Rangnick's Austria with just one game left to decide who gets relegated from Group A1.

