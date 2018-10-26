Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

UEFA hand Romania stadium ban for fan racism

Football UEFA hand Romania stadium ban for fan racism

Romania will play their next home match behind closed doors as a punishment for "racist behaviour" by their supporters during a recent UEFA Nations League game against Serbia, European football's governing body said on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Romania were punished by UEFA for the behaviour of their supporters during the game against Serbia play

Romania were punished by UEFA for the behaviour of their supporters during the game against Serbia

(AFP/File)

Romania will play their next home match behind closed doors as a punishment for "racist behaviour" by their supporters during a recent UEFA Nations League game against Serbia, European football's governing body said on Friday.

The incidents happened during the 0-0 draw with Serbia in Bucharest on October 14.

The game to be staged behind closed doors will be the Nations League fixture against Lithuania in Ploiesti on November 17.

The Romanian Football Federation were also given a fine of 50,000 euros ($56,760), as well as a further fine of 23,000 euros for other incidents, with supporters setting off fireworks and invading the pitch in the same game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet
2 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet
3 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet

Football

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week
Emmanuel Bonaventure
How Nigerian players performed in the Champions League this week
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move after 10 months at Manchester United
Sky Germany pundit Dietmar Hamann says his former club Bayern Munich are only currently the third best team in Germany behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach, who hammered Bayern 3-0 in Munich three weeks ago.
Football German champions Bayern only third best in Germany -- Hamann
X
Advertisement