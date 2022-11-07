The 2022/2023 Europa League knockout stages will once again see unfamiliar faces this season following the dropping of some European heavyweights from the group stages of the Champions League.
'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw
Following the conclusion of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws on Monday, there was weeping and wailing among some club supporters on social media.
Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla were four of eight teams who finished third in the Champions League, and dropped to Europe's second-tier club competition to link up with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and AS Roma.
Monday's draw which took place in Nyon, Switzerland, decided what the playoff round will look like, ahead of the round of 16 matches scheduled to take place next year against group winners from the Europa League.
UEFA Europa League 2022/23 Round of 16 playoff pairings
The confirmed draws for the Europa League round of 16 are as follows:
- Barcelona vs Manchester United
- Juventus vs FC Nantes
- Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais
- Ajax vs Union Berlin
- Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco
- Sevilla vs PSV Eindohoven
- RB Salzburg vs AS Roma
Social media Reactions to the Europa League Round of 16 Draws
Following the conclusion of the draws, fans have since taken to social media to react with some seemingly unimpressed with their club's pairings as is tradition every year.
Here are some of the reactions below:
