RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus in the Tottenham camp

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus in the Tottenham camp Creator: Daniel LEAL
There has been an outbreak of coronavirus in the Tottenham camp Creator: Daniel LEAL

European football's governing body UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes on Thursday is off after a coronavirus outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Recommended articles

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that the Group G fixture would not take place after 13 players and members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 at the Premier League club.

French side Rennes, who had flown to London, said Spurs had made a "unilateral decision".

But UEFA confirmed in a statement on Thursday the game would not go ahead, giving the organisation a headache over the rescheduling of the game.

"We can confirm that the Tottenham-Rennes match will not take place tonight," it said. "Further information will follow in due course."

Rennes have already won Group G, while Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem.

UEFA rules state there is a December 31 deadline for group games to be completed but it is understood there could be some room for manoeuvre as Spurs have a packed domestic schedule before then, while Rennes go on a winter break after December 22.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed on Wednesday that eight of his players and five members of staff tested positive for coronavirus and the first-team area of its training centre had been closed.

It has been reported that Tottenham are now considering asking for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.

After the Brighton game, Spurs face top-flight fixtures against Leicester on December 16 and Liverpool on December 19.

Last season, Tottenham had matches against Aston Villa and Fulham postponed due to Covid outbreaks within the opposition camps.

"I think that I haven't got to send a message to anyone because the situation is very clear," Conte said of the potential for more of his team's games to be postponed.

The Italian, who became Spurs manager last month, admitted the sudden outbreak had left his squad scared.

"To speak about football today is impossible. The last situation made me very upset," he said.

"The situation is serious. There is a big infection. Again at the end of the session, one player (tested) positive, another staff (member) positive. Tomorrow, who (will it be)?"

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a wave of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron variant.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 potential January transfer targets for Barcelona

5 potential January transfer targets for Barcelona

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

Quiz: Can you name the 2009/10 English PFA Team of the year ?

Quiz: Can you name the 2009/10 English PFA Team of the year ?

John Terry: Check out how former Chelsea captain celebrated his birthday

John Terry: Check out how former Chelsea captain celebrated his birthday

'They can't cope with the intensity of top football' - Muller throws shade at Barcelona players

'They can't cope with the intensity of top football' - Muller throws shade at Barcelona players

Top 10 Twitter reactions to Barcelona's woeful Europa League slump

Top 10 Twitter reactions to Barcelona's woeful Europa League slump

Can you name the winners of the FIFA Golden Boot?

Can you name the winners of the FIFA Golden Boot?

Betting Tips: Best Games From The Europa League

Betting Tips: Best Games From The Europa League

Champions League Review: 3 major talking points as Salzburg's Adeyemi, Okafor make history, Bayern humiliate Barcelona

Champions League Review: 3 major talking points as Salzburg's Adeyemi, Okafor make history, Bayern humiliate Barcelona

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)