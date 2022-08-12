UCL

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

David Ben
UEFA have officially released the nominees for the Coach of the year award with three stand-out favourites headlining the list.

The 2022 UEFA Men's Coach of The Year Award nominees have been revealed
Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp are the top three candidates for the 2021/22 UEFA Coach of the Year award in men's football.

This year's winner will be named, along with the UEFA Player of the Year Award and the Women's Football Player.

The Coach of the Year will be awarded during the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw ceremony that will be held in Istanbul on Thursday 25 August.

Thomas Tuchel won the 2020/21 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after orchestrating a sensational turnaround at Chelsea.

Real Madrid won a record-14th UEFA Champions League trophy
He replaced Frank Lampard in January and led the London giants to their second Champions League title, becoming the first coach to reach successive finals with different clubs having been a runner-up with Paris in 2019/20.

Three names headline this year's nominees as expected. In alphabetical order, here is the list below:

Carlo Ancelotti led Real to their 14th Champions League title
The 63-year-old Italian who is widely regarded as the most successful manager in the competition's history, returned to the club last summer and guided Real Madrid to a historic 35th La Liga title before becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/Champions League for the fourth time, after leading Los Blancos to glory in the finals in Paris.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
The 51-year-old Spaniard has previously won the award won four Premier League titles in his last five seasons since arriving the club in 2016.

Guardiola's side was touted as the favorites for the Champions League last season after reaching a consecutive final.

However, a dramatic turnaround in Madrid ended the Cityzens' hope of European glory.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
The 55-year-old German coach and two-time FIFA Coach Of The Year made his team dream of the 'quadruplete' until the final stretch of the season, in which Liverpool ended up winning the FA Cup and the League Cup in England.

Klopp also guided the Reds to the finals of the Champions League in Paris, which they ultimately lost to Madrid.

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their impact over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.

An initial shortlist of six coaches was selected by UEFA’s technical study group.

The top three nominees were voted by a jury comprising the following:

• The clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League

• A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM)

Jury members chose their top three coaches, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

For this year, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and his goalkeeper teammate Thibaut Courtois, have been nominated, as well as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

