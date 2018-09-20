Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

UEFA Champions League Performance of Nigerian players

UEFA Champions League Performance of 5 Nigerian players in Europe's elite football league

Here is how Nigerian players performed in Matchday 1of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Henry Onyekuru and Brian Idowu play Henry Onyekuru and Brian Idowu battled against each other (Metin Pala Anadolu Agency Getty Images)

Six Nigerian players are registered to participate in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, here is a assessment of their performance in Matchday one of Europe's elite league.

Henry Onyekuru, Brian Idowu

Super Eagles stars Henry Onyekuru and Brian Idowu were both in action as Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 in their opening game of the campaign on Tuesday, September 18.

The game played at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadyumu was settled through goals by Garry Rodrigues, Eren Derdiyok and a penalty by Selcuk Inan.

Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru was introduced from the bench as Galatasary beat Idowu's Lokomotiv Moscow (Galatsaray)

 

Brian Idowu was named in the starting line up by Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin and was in action for all 90 minutes of the encounter and picked up a yellow card in the first half for his troubles.

Onyekuru was named among the substitutes by Fatih Terim and was introduced to replace goalscorer Derdiyok in the 82nd minute.

Onyekuru and his Galatasaray team travel to take on Porto, while Idowu and his teammates take on Schalke in their next group encounter.

Arnaut Danjuma and Dennis Bonaventure

Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma and Dennis Bonaventure were both in action as Club Brugge lost to 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

Arnaut Danjuma play Arnaut Danjuma is still eligible to plaay for the Super Eagles (Club Brugge)

Danjuma was named in the starting line up by Ivan Leko for the game at home and was replaced by compatriot Dennis Bonaventure in the 76th minute.

A late goal by Christian Pulisic will give Dortmund all three points in the encounter.

Danjuma and Bonaventure return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to take on Atletico Madrid.

Dennis Bonaventure play Dennis Bonaventure replace compatriot Danuma as Club Brugge lost (Club Brugge)

Kayode Olanrewaju

Super Eagles forward Kayode Olanrewaju was not in action for Shakhtar Donetsk in their 2-2 draw against

Hoffenhiem.

Olanrewaju was not named in the string line up or substitute bench by head coach Paulo Fonseca.

Kayode Olanrewaju play Kayode Olanrewaju will not in action as Shaktar were held at home (Kayode Olanrewaju Instagram)

He will hope to take part when they travel to face Lyon who shocked Premier League champions Manchester City.

Henry Onyekuru speaks on his career, life at Anderlecht and Super Eagles
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Neymar to blame, Twitter reactions to...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Related Articles

Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haag
Manchester City Premier League champions release 3rd kit
UEFA Champions League Here are the 6 Nigerian players that will feature in Europe's elite football league
2019 AFCON Qualifier Super Eagles to face Libya in Algeria
Kayode Olanrewaju Manchester City loan out Nigerian forward to Shakhtar Donetsk
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward joins Galatasaray on loan from Everton
FIFA 19 ratings Here are the top 5 Nigerian players on popular football game
Bryan Idowu Super Eagles defender joins Lokomotiv Moscow
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward wins Belgium Talent of the Year award

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Sister of Juventus star blasts referee for red card against Valencia
Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores hattrick for Al Nassr
Red card row: Cristiano Ronaldo is red-carded
Football Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus
Paul Pogba scored a brace and got an assist in Manchester United's win away to Young Boys
Football Pogba propels Man United to victory against Young Boys
X
Advertisement