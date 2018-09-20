news

Six Nigerian players are registered to participate in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, here is a assessment of their performance in Matchday one of Europe's elite league.

Henry Onyekuru, Brian Idowu

Super Eagles stars Henry Onyekuru and Brian Idowu were both in action as Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 in their opening game of the campaign on Tuesday, September 18.

The game played at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadyumu was settled through goals by Garry Rodrigues, Eren Derdiyok and a penalty by Selcuk Inan.

Brian Idowu was named in the starting line up by Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin and was in action for all 90 minutes of the encounter and picked up a yellow card in the first half for his troubles.

Onyekuru was named among the substitutes by Fatih Terim and was introduced to replace goalscorer Derdiyok in the 82nd minute.

Onyekuru and his Galatasaray team travel to take on Porto, while Idowu and his teammates take on Schalke in their next group encounter.

Arnaut Danjuma and Dennis Bonaventure

Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma and Dennis Bonaventure were both in action as Club Brugge lost to 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

Danjuma was named in the starting line up by Ivan Leko for the game at home and was replaced by compatriot Dennis Bonaventure in the 76th minute.

A late goal by Christian Pulisic will give Dortmund all three points in the encounter.

Danjuma and Bonaventure return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to take on Atletico Madrid.

Kayode Olanrewaju

Super Eagles forward Kayode Olanrewaju was not in action for Shakhtar Donetsk in their 2-2 draw against

Hoffenhiem.

Olanrewaju was not named in the string line up or substitute bench by head coach Paulo Fonseca.