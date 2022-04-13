Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

A late equalizer from Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's opener for the Bavarians, giving the Yellow Submarines a 2-1 win on aggregate, and a Champions League night to remember.

Amongst many tactics employed by Unai Emery, one stood out well above others.

A well-rehearsed offside trap saw Bayern Munich players - as many as 7 - caught unawares as freekick taker Joshua Kimmich floated a ball to the back post.

Unai Emery, the manager of Villarreal, couldn't help but admire his brilliance at the Allianz Arena when his team got Bayern Munich to play into their hands with a well-practised trick.

It was a Champions League night to remember for the Yellow Submarine, who defied the odds to knock six-time European champions Bayern out of Europe's elite competition thanks to a late goal from Samuel Chukwueze.

Emery's team had a 1-0 lead going into Tuesday's quarter-final meeting thanks to former Bournemouth midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, but Bayern equalised early in the second half when the prolific Lewandowski found the net to make it 1-1 on aggregate. When Chukwueze scored, though, all Bayern dreams were dashed.

Emery, whose dream is to win the Champions League one day, clearly had a game plan coming into the second leg – and it worked.

“Let’s enjoy the semi-finals. Knowing we are here, not because of how nice we are, or to let others say we are a nice and small town, but because we’ve worked for it”, he said after the memorable victory.