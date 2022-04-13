UCL

Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Amongst many tactics employed by Unai Emery, one stood out well above others

Unai Emery offside trick
Unai Emery offside trick

Villarreal managed to secure a place in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League with a gutsy performance over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

A late equalizer from Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's opener for the Bavarians, giving the Yellow Submarines a 2-1 win on aggregate, and a Champions League night to remember.

Amongst many tactics employed by Unai Emery, one stood out well above others.

A well-rehearsed offside trap saw Bayern Munich players - as many as 7 - caught unawares as freekick taker Joshua Kimmich floated a ball to the back post.

Unai Emery, the manager of Villarreal, couldn't help but admire his brilliance at the Allianz Arena when his team got Bayern Munich to play into their hands with a well-practised trick.

It was a Champions League night to remember for the Yellow Submarine, who defied the odds to knock six-time European champions Bayern out of Europe's elite competition thanks to a late goal from Samuel Chukwueze.

Emery's team had a 1-0 lead going into Tuesday's quarter-final meeting thanks to former Bournemouth midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, but Bayern equalised early in the second half when the prolific Lewandowski found the net to make it 1-1 on aggregate. When Chukwueze scored, though, all Bayern dreams were dashed.

Emery, whose dream is to win the Champions League one day, clearly had a game plan coming into the second leg – and it worked.

“Let’s enjoy the semi-finals. Knowing we are here, not because of how nice we are, or to let others say we are a nice and small town, but because we’ve worked for it”, he said after the memorable victory.

Emery's Yellow Submarines will now play either Liverpool or Benfica in the semi-final.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Asisat Oshoala looks good in her latest post on social media

    Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

  • Unai Emery offside trick

    Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

  • Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. (Photo credit: Ulrich Hufnagel)

    'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

Recommended articles

Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages

Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages

'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

Trending

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast
AWCON

Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 1-2 victory away against Canada in Langford

Mikel Obi and Victor Moses headline 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea

5 Super Eagles players who have played for Chelsea
Super Eagles

5 players that can lead Nigeria to AFCON 2023 glory

Udogie and Lookman

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

Seyi Olofinjana

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Onome Ebi
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Social media reactions as Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions league by Real Madrid on Tuesday night
UCL

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Benzema-670x370