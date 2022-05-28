VIDEO: Why Liverpool vs Real Madrid final was delayed for 30 minutes

Saturday's 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by half an hour as chaos outside the Stade de France, saw fans refused from entering the stadium.
UEFA delayed the final by over 30 minutes after a "nightmare" stopped Liverpool fans from entering the Stade de France.
At 8:46 pm local time (7:46 Nigerian time): 14 minutes before kick-off, the stadium announcer stated that the game had been postponed.
It was eventually stated that the match would begin at 9:30 pm (8:30 pm Nigerian time), but this was later pushed back six minutes to 9:36 pm (8:36 pm Nigerian time).
A statement displayed on large screens throughout the stadium read: "Due to an security issue the match has been delayed. Further information will follow in 15 minutes".
Six minutes after the originally sch
eduled 9pm kick-off (8pm Nigerian time), Liverpool players re-emerged to warm-up, with Real Madrid players beginning to follow soon after.
UEFA explained the delay to "security issues," although the Stade de France's screens and announcers stated it was "due to the late admission of supporters."
Outside, a large number of Liverpool fans were stuck in long lines as they attempted to enter the stadium, calling the scenario a "nightmare."
A lack of organisation meant there were long queues formed outside and inside, Liverpool's end was noticeably patchy less than half an hour before kick-off.
Despite a permanent fence around the perimeter, a few ticketless fans were seen attempting to gain access to the Stade de France.
Shortly after the delay, it was confirmed that security officials used tear gas to deal with the situation outside the stadium.
