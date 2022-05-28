UCL

VIDEO: Why Liverpool vs Real Madrid final was delayed for 30 minutes

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
Sports  >  Football

UEFA delayed the final by over 30 minutes after a "nightmare" stopped Liverpool fans from entering the Stade de France.

Liverpool fans delayed at the entrance of the Stade de France
Saturday's 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by half an hour as chaos outside the Stade de France, saw fans refused from entering the stadium.

At 8:46 pm local time (7:46 Nigerian time): 14 minutes before kick-off, the stadium announcer stated that the game had been postponed.

It was eventually stated that the match would begin at 9:30 pm (8:30 pm Nigerian time), but this was later pushed back six minutes to 9:36 pm (8:36 pm Nigerian time).

Saturday's final was delayed for over 30 minutes
A statement displayed on large screens throughout the stadium read: "Due to an security issue the match has been delayed. Further information will follow in 15 minutes".

Six minutes after the originally sch

Liverpool Madrid
eduled 9pm kick-off (8pm Nigerian time), Liverpool players re-emerged to warm-up, with Real Madrid players beginning to follow soon after.

UEFA explained the delay to "security issues," although the Stade de France's screens and announcers stated it was "due to the late admission of supporters."

Liverpool's side of the stands were empty as fans struggled to gain access
Liverpool's side of the stands were empty as fans struggled to gain access Getty Images

Outside, a large number of Liverpool fans were stuck in long lines as they attempted to enter the stadium, calling the scenario a "nightmare."

A lack of organisation meant there were long queues formed outside and inside, Liverpool's end was noticeably patchy less than half an hour before kick-off.

Liverpool fans teargassed
Despite a permanent fence around the perimeter, a few ticketless fans were seen attempting to gain access to the Stade de France.

Shortly after the delay, it was confirmed that security officials used tear gas to deal with the situation outside the stadium.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Jimmy Butler the hero as Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics to force Game 7 in Eastern Conference Finals

Jimmy Butler the hero as Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics to force Game 7 in Eastern Conference Finals

