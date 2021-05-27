UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City Vs Chelsea on DStv this weekend

The UEFA Champions League will see a third all-English final, with this clash following in the footsteps of the Manchester United vs Chelsea (won by the Red Devils on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (won 2-0 by the Reds) matches in 2007-08 and 2018-19 respectively.

Chelsea will be chasing a second Champions League title, adding to their Didier Drogba-inspired triumph over Bayern Munich in 2011-12. The Blues have had a roller-coaster season, which included the controversial sacking of fan-favourite manager Frank Lampard. However, under current boss Thomas Tuchel they have become one of the toughest teams to beat on the continent and would want to end a dramatic campaign on a high.

Their victories over Atletico Madrid and Porto in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively demonstrated their increasing confidence, while the 3-1 aggregate semi-final triumph over European heavyweights Real Madrid did not truly reflect Chelsea’s dominance – and a place in the final is just rewards for their efforts in Europe this term.

City have often stuttered in the knockout rounds in recent seasons, but they were the epitome of cool and class in overcoming Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, before ousting last season’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the semis. Man City are looking to complete a treble after already lifting the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season.

