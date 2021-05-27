RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City Vs Chelsea on DStv this weekend

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Football enthusiasts can look forward to an epic night of football as Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English Champions League Final on Saturday night.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (right) (1)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (right) (1) Pulse Nigeria

The match will be live on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv channel 201 and SuperSport Premier League, DStv channel 203 from 8 PM.

Recommended articles

The UEFA Champions League will see a third all-English final, with this clash following in the footsteps of the Manchester United vs Chelsea (won by the Red Devils on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (won 2-0 by the Reds) matches in 2007-08 and 2018-19 respectively.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea will be chasing a second Champions League title, adding to their Didier Drogba-inspired triumph over Bayern Munich in 2011-12. The Blues have had a roller-coaster season, which included the controversial sacking of fan-favourite manager Frank Lampard. However, under current boss Thomas Tuchel they have become one of the toughest teams to beat on the continent and would want to end a dramatic campaign on a high.

Their victories over Atletico Madrid and Porto in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively demonstrated their increasing confidence, while the 3-1 aggregate semi-final triumph over European heavyweights Real Madrid did not truly reflect Chelsea’s dominance – and a place in the final is just rewards for their efforts in Europe this term.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Pulse Nigeria

City have often stuttered in the knockout rounds in recent seasons, but they were the epitome of cool and class in overcoming Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, before ousting last season’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the semis. Man City are looking to complete a treble after already lifting the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season.

Chelsea v Manchester City
Chelsea v Manchester City Pulse Nigeria

Viewers on DStv can see all their favourite stars from the African continent dominating matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade your DStv package for the full 2020/21 football experience. With the DStv Explora, you can pause, rewind or record the exciting moments of the matches. And while you’re on the move, stream matches on the DStv App which is free for download on the Apple and Google Play store and can be used on up to 5 devices.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with