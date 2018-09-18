news

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, September 18 with the best European sides set to compete against each other in the elite league.

Here is a list of Nigerian players who will compete against the best In the world to lift the ultimate prize in club football.

1. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray)

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is one of the few Nigerian stars to watch out for in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old is moved to Galatasaray from English Premier League outfit Everton and has been able to become a key component of head coach Fatih Terim’s first team.

Since his move to Galatasaray Onyekuru has rediscovered the form that made him one of the best young talents in Europe.

He has scored two goals and will hope to break down rougher defences in group D which contains Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Porto and Schalke 04.

2. Kayode Olanrewaju (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Super Eagles forward Kayode Olanrewaju will also compete in the UEFA Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Olanrewaju moved to Shakhtar Donetsk on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City during the winter transfer window.

The striker has since settled down in Ukraine where he won trophies last season and is back from a long injury lay off.

Ollanrewaju will face his parent team Manchester City in the group F which also includes Hoffenheim and Lyon.

3. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Super Eagles defender Brian Idowu will also compete in the UEFA Champions league with Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow.

Idowu moved to Lokomotiv Moscow from Amkar Perm in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old will hope to mark his first appearance in Europe competition with a bang as he was one of Nigeria’s top performers at the World Cup.

Also in group D Idowu will face compatriot Onyekuru’s Galatasaray, Hoffenheim, and Lyon.

4. Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica)

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi will also compete in the UEFA Champions League with Portuguese outfit Benfica.

Tyronne moved to Benfica from ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands Eredivisie , he has since been injured during their preseason campaign but should be ready for the latter stages of their group campaign.

Benfica will have to negotiate a tough group E with German champions Bayern Munich, AJAX, and AEK Athens.

5 & 6. Arnaut Danjuma and Dennis Bonaventure (Club Brugge)

Nigerian Arnaut Danjuma and Dennis Bonaventure will compete in the UEFA Champions League with Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Danjuma is a 21-year-old midfielder who was born in Lagos while Bonaventure is a forward who was also born in Nigeria.

Both players are yet to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria , but Danjuma has already featured for the Netherlands youth team.

They will have to compete with UEFA Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in group A also Borrusia Dortmund and AS Monaco.