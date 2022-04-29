UECL

'This has to be done again', Cyriel Dessers coach says after Feyenoord's 3-2 win

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria's Cyriel Dessers scored a brace against Marseille to become joint-fifth Nigerian scorer in European club competitions, just a goal-shy of Jay-Jay Okocha.

Cyreil Dessers and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot
Cyreil Dessers and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot

A 3-2 win in their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal first leg against Marseille, has left Feyenoord coach Arne Slot both excited at players and wanting more.

Recommended articles

The win saw Nigeria's Cyriel Dessers score a brace to take his tally at the inaugural Conference League, to 10 goals: two more than second-placed Tammy Abraham.

Dessers' brace also meant he had entered the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions, joint-fifth with Paul Onuachu and Michael Obiku, and just a goal-shy of Jay-Jay Okocha, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Speaking after the game to Dutch medium Veronica, Slot couldn't hide his excitement.

An excited Slot after his team’s 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille, revealed that the atmosphere at De Kuip was something he expected it to be.

Feyenoord coah Arne Slot
Feyenoord coah Arne Slot Mischa Keemink

"In terms of atmosphere, it was what I expected beforehand,” Slot said.

“What an evening!

So much happened tonight. I really had to recover to be able to analyze. In the end, I think we deserved to win, but there were so many surprises and plot twists,” he said.

Following the win that saw Dessers go top on the UECL scorers chart, and Sinisterra, score another, Slot had nothing but praises for his players.

ALSO READ: Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

"In terms of play, my players have exceeded my expectations. We showed great play and scored three times, but in between, we also saw that Marseille has many qualities.

Cyriel Dessers opens the scoring for Feyenoord
Cyriel Dessers opens the scoring for Feyenoord AFP

"We missed a few chances at 3-0 and then it becomes 2-2. You could say: it’s a shame we didn’t win with big numbers, but at times we also got away well, we have to be realistic.”

"They [Marseille] play with a fairly high last line and wait a long time before going back. That is why we were often able to come in front of their keeper.

"But they have a very good team, you could see that in the opportunities they got. It is very nice of us that we could go with them.”

READ ALSO: Dessers' transfer to Genk was a waste of time, but he's reinventing himself at Feyenoord

"The last 20 minutes we mainly had to stop, but we can do that well. I think that all in all, people have experienced an unforgettable evening. I think that’s nice.”

Speaking ahead of his team will trip to the Stade Velodrome next week, Slot spoke of having an “excellent starting position.”

Cyril Dessers celebrates scoring with teammates
Cyril Dessers celebrates scoring with teammates AFP

"Let’s just say we now have a 50 per cent chance of reaching the final. Especially given this opponent with so many qualities.

"But that makes sense at this level. We have such a great audience. It wasn’t hard to keep going in this match.

That has to be done again in Marseille next week. But we have already proven that we can do that in European away games. We have not played against such a good team as Marseille this season in Europe.”

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Ademola Lookman forced Roma's Gianluca Mancini to score an own goal as Leicester City drew with AS Roma at the King Power Stadium

    What did Brendan Rodgers say after Iheanacho dazzled, Lookman forced an own goal?

  • Cyreil Dessers and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot

    'This has to be done again', Cyriel Dessers coach says after Feyenoord's 3-2 win

  • Dessers and Lookman to battle for Europa League Conference League

    Super Eagles stars Dessers and Lookman nominated for UECL Player of the Week award

Recommended articles

What did Brendan Rodgers say after Iheanacho dazzled, Lookman forced an own goal?

What did Brendan Rodgers say after Iheanacho dazzled, Lookman forced an own goal?

'This has to be done again', Cyriel Dessers coach says after Feyenoord's 3-2 win

'This has to be done again', Cyriel Dessers coach says after Feyenoord's 3-2 win

Super Eagles stars Dessers and Lookman nominated for UECL Player of the Week award

Super Eagles stars Dessers and Lookman nominated for UECL Player of the Week award

Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

All you need to know ahead of Friday's AWCON 2022 draw with Nigeria already in Group C

All you need to know ahead of Friday's AWCON 2022 draw with Nigeria already in Group C

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso

Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

Didier Drogba
UCL

'Reaching the final would be amazing' - Samuel Chukwueze boasts ahead of Villarreal's 'battle' against Liverpool

Samuel Chukwueze talks tough ahead of Liverpool vs Villarreal