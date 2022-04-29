'This has to be done again', Cyriel Dessers coach says after Feyenoord's 3-2 win

The win saw Nigeria's Cyriel Dessers score a brace to take his tally at the inaugural Conference League, to 10 goals: two more than second-placed Tammy Abraham.

Dessers' brace also meant he had entered the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions, joint-fifth with Paul Onuachu and Michael Obiku, and just a goal-shy of Jay-Jay Okocha, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Speaking after the game to Dutch medium Veronica, Slot couldn't hide his excitement.

'I expected this against Marseille'

An excited Slot after his team’s 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille, revealed that the atmosphere at De Kuip was something he expected it to be.

"In terms of atmosphere, it was what I expected beforehand,” Slot said.

“What an evening!

So much happened tonight. I really had to recover to be able to analyze. In the end, I think we deserved to win, but there were so many surprises and plot twists,” he said.

'Cyriel Dessers and his teammates have exceeded my expectations'

Following the win that saw Dessers go top on the UECL scorers chart, and Sinisterra, score another, Slot had nothing but praises for his players.

"In terms of play, my players have exceeded my expectations. We showed great play and scored three times, but in between, we also saw that Marseille has many qualities.

"We missed a few chances at 3-0 and then it becomes 2-2. You could say: it’s a shame we didn’t win with big numbers, but at times we also got away well, we have to be realistic.”

"They [Marseille] play with a fairly high last line and wait a long time before going back. That is why we were often able to come in front of their keeper.

"But they have a very good team, you could see that in the opportunities they got. It is very nice of us that we could go with them.”

"The last 20 minutes we mainly had to stop, but we can do that well. I think that all in all, people have experienced an unforgettable evening. I think that’s nice.”

'This has to be done again, in Marseille'

Speaking ahead of his team will trip to the Stade Velodrome next week, Slot spoke of having an “excellent starting position.”

AFP

"Let’s just say we now have a 50 per cent chance of reaching the final. Especially given this opponent with so many qualities.

"But that makes sense at this level. We have such a great audience. It wasn’t hard to keep going in this match.