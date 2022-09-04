Reactions as Udinese humble Jose Mourinho's Roma with 4 goals

Reactions as Isaac Success' Udinese humble Jose Mourinho's Roma with 4 goals

Tosin Abayomi
Roma fans descend on Mourinho after 4-0 loss to Isaac Success Udinese. Udogie sends Roma fans to bed angry with Steph Curry's night celebration.

Udinese recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against AS Roma in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Roma came into the game undefeated after four games and with the opportunity to go top of the table.

Just five minutes into the game Defender of Nigerian descent Destiny Udogie put Udinese in front.

Udinese went to the halftime break with a 1-0 lead and would produce a better performance in the second period.

Udogie scored the first goal as Udines picked up three points in a comfortable victory.
Gerard Deulofeu assisted Lazar Samardzic to score Udinese's second in the 56th minute.

Roberto Pereyra scored the third from a ball by Jean-Victor Makengo in the 75th minute.

Pereyra provided the fourth for Sandi Lovric in the 82nd minute as Udinese held on for all three points in a comfortable victory.

Udogie celebrated his first goal doing the trademark night night pose by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Roma fans were not satisfied with the result and took to social media to give their thoughts.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Mourinho explained why his team did not turn up against Udinese.

He said, "Difficult game, difficult component, team that knows how to play this type of game. We can't go back because they know how to manage game times well, fouls, and if you lose you are already in trouble.

"We entered well with an opportunity from Paulo right away, Paulo who in my opinion was the best on the pitch.

Mourinho explained why his team did not turn up against Udinese.
"We did not do any danger, even the post could give another story to the game, or even the penalty not given.

"But when you lose 4-0 there is no question of a referee, but this is my law. It's hard for us and the fans, but it's life. Tomorrow there is training, Thursday the match, let's go on."

