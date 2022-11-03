UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Musa is over the moon after he emerged as one of six different scorers in the seven-goal thriller on the final day of the group stage.

Nicolo Campo
Nicolo Campo

Croatian forward Petar Musa is in a happy mood following his goalscoring performance for SLB Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Musa was one of six scorers as the Portuguese club ran riot in the final match of the group stage against Maccabi Haifa.

The 24-year-old came off the bench to score the second goal of the day to restore Benfica's lead after Tjaronn Chery's penalty cancelled out Goncalo Ramos' opener in a 6-1 win for the visitors.

Speaking of the performance on the night, Musa was happy with his contribution to what he described as 'quality football' from Benfica.

Petar Musa is off the mark in the Champions League.
Petar Musa is off the mark in the Champions League. AFP

"It's an incredible feeling to score in the Champions League," Musa told uefa.com after the game.

"I am very happy to have helped the team to win and to take first place in such a difficult group."

"We showed all our quality, our good football and we deserved to win this group," the forward added.

An excellent second-half performance propelled Portuguese giant Benfica to a historic night in Israel.

It was a historic night in the UCL for Benfica.
It was a historic night in the UCL for Benfica. AFP

A dominant display saw Benfica score six goals at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa to register their biggest points tally ever and finish top of Group H ahead of Lionel Messi's PSG.

There were six different scorers for the Portuguese club but Maccabi did put up a fight in the opening 45 minutes in a bid to beat Juventus to the Europa League ticket.

The opening 45 minutes looked evenly balanced as there was nothing to separate both sides at the break with the score line at 1-1.

However, whatever coach Barak Bakhar told his Haifa boys at the break didn't work given how they capitulated in the second half.

Three goals in the space of 14 second-half minutes and two more in the final five minutes, completely turned things around and in favour of Benfica.

The incredible performance on the night saw Benfica not only better their points tally in the competition but finish ahead of PSG as Group H winners.

Both clubs scored 16 goals, conceded seven, and finished on the same points, 14 - the first time teams could not be separated by these metrics in Champions League history.

However, Benfica emerged group winners by virtue of their superior away goals, with PSG second.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Nicolo Campo

    UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

  • Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

    Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

  • Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

    Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Recommended articles

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Super Eagles step up preparations for Costa Rica clash

Super Eagles step up preparations for Costa Rica clash

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

UCL: No Haaland, no problem for Man City as Alvarez, 17-year-old Rico steal show vs Sevilla

UCL: No Haaland, no problem for Man City as Alvarez, 17-year-old Rico steal show vs Sevilla

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Jose Mourinho has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach with the most wins in European club competitions.

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final