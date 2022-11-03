UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

Musa was one of six scorers as the Portuguese club ran riot in the final match of the group stage against Maccabi Haifa.

The 24-year-old came off the bench to score the second goal of the day to restore Benfica's lead after Tjaronn Chery's penalty cancelled out Goncalo Ramos' opener in a 6-1 win for the visitors.

Speaking of the performance on the night, Musa was happy with his contribution to what he described as 'quality football' from Benfica.

AFP

"It's an incredible feeling to score in the Champions League," Musa told uefa.com after the game.

"I am very happy to have helped the team to win and to take first place in such a difficult group."

"We showed all our quality, our good football and we deserved to win this group," the forward added.

Benfica hit Maccabi for six

An excellent second-half performance propelled Portuguese giant Benfica to a historic night in Israel.

AFP

A dominant display saw Benfica score six goals at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa to register their biggest points tally ever and finish top of Group H ahead of Lionel Messi's PSG.

There were six different scorers for the Portuguese club but Maccabi did put up a fight in the opening 45 minutes in a bid to beat Juventus to the Europa League ticket.

The opening 45 minutes looked evenly balanced as there was nothing to separate both sides at the break with the score line at 1-1.

However, whatever coach Barak Bakhar told his Haifa boys at the break didn't work given how they capitulated in the second half.

Three goals in the space of 14 second-half minutes and two more in the final five minutes, completely turned things around and in favour of Benfica.

Benfica finish top of the group ahead of PSG

The incredible performance on the night saw Benfica not only better their points tally in the competition but finish ahead of PSG as Group H winners.

Both clubs scored 16 goals, conceded seven, and finished on the same points, 14 - the first time teams could not be separated by these metrics in Champions League history.