UCL: Mo Kudus as Ajax thrash Rangers, Bassey denied clean sheet on Ibrox return

Bassey featured from start to finish for the Dutch champions against his former employers at the Ibrox.

The 22-year-old, who played for Rangers for two years, put in a composed performance on his first visit to the stadium where he made his name.

He completed 84% of his passes, the most dribbles, three, had 81 touches, won 100% of his tackles, made one interception and won five ground duels.

However, the Super Eagles defender would be denied a deserved clean sheet when James Tavernier converted a late penalty to make the score line respectable.

Kudus inspires Ajax to a comfortable win

Meanwhile, Ghanaian international Mohamed Kudus was the star of the day for the Dutch champions.

Kudus scored one and assisted another as Ajax ended a disappointing campaign on a high with a convincing win.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian added a third but it was cancelled by the VAR for offside.

Chico Conceicao wrapped up proceedings with a third goal a minute from time to restore the two-goal lead after Tavernier pulled one back for the Gers.

Rangers end miserable Champions League campaign

While Dutch champions Ajax and Bassey get to console themselves with a ticket to Europe's second tier competition, the Europa League, it's the end of the road for his former club, Rangers.

Playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2010/2011 campaign, the Gers failed to win a single game.

The Scottish giant lost all six matches, conceded 22 goals and scored just two, one of which was a late penalty against Ajax tonight.