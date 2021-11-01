RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

UCL: Jorginho dropping to the bench against Malmo could give Chelsea an opportunity

Ademetan Yomi

Italian footballer Jorginho was on parade for Chelsea in their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United last weekend.

This was the 13th appearance in all competitions Jorginho has made this season for the Blues.

This upcoming League game against Malmo is a must win game, but still one in which the reigning UEFA Champions League winners should consider rotating for.

The midfielder is viewed as un droppable for Thomas Tuchel, and with good reason. He is key to Chelsea's success.

But with N'golo Kante now in the mood, it's possible Tuchel has not got the balance quite right.

Should Jorginho drop out?

Chelsea should consider leaving Jorginho out of the starting XI against Malmo in order to accommodate Kante.

It is important that Kante gets chances, and Jorginho could benefit from a little break.

They have big matches upcoming against

Burnley and Leicester City in the Premier League and Jorginho should start both of these.

It will be to the team's benefit to learn how to win without the former Napoli star against top level opposition.

If he is needed, then he would be a dangerous second half substitute to bring on to try and turn the game.

Dropping the central midfielder down to the bench for just one game allows others a chance to shine.

Chelsea could pick a three-man midfield of Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic and have a strong chance of beating Malmo. Tuchel should give them the opportunity to try, and make use of the strong squad he has at his disposal.

Ultimately it would be to Chelsa's benefit to find a way for both Jorginho and Kante to play together.

This could see them deploy a diamond formation as in the second half against Spurs.

At the moment it seems a case of either Jorg or Kante.

Kante has plenty of Premier League experience with Leicester City and is unlikely to let the West Londoners down.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Ademetan Yomi Pulse Contributor

