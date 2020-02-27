The surging runs of the the 19-year-old player along the flanks as he operated from the left-full back position was too much for the Chelsea defence to contain him.

He was keenly involved in the attacking play of the Bavarian giants as they scored three second-half goals through Serge Gnabry’s brace and a goal from Robert Lewandowski.

Alphonso Davies was named the man of the match for his standout display in tonight game at the Bridge.

Chelsea's 0-3 loss is their heaviest home defeat in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Davies was born to Liberian parents at Buduburam a refugee camp in Ghana.

He has however ended up playing his international football for Canada, having made 17 caps, scoring five goals.

Alphonso Davies could have played for the Black Stars due to citizenship by birthplace but as it stands now the four-time champions of Africa have lost him to Canada.

