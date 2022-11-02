UCL: Egypt's superstar Mo Salah reveals 'best position' after milestone UCL goal against Napoli

Izuchukwu Akawor
Salah is closer to becoming Liverpool's leading scorer in European football after helping the Reds take down the Serie A club Napoli in the UCL.

Action Plus
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed his best position on the pitch after a milestone night in the UEFA Champions League, UCL.

Salah stated that playing on the right wing is his 'best position' after he helped Liverpool see off Serie A club SSC Napoli 2-0 during their final game in the group stage at Anfield on Tuesday night.

No Liverpool player has scored more goals in European football than Mohamed Salah.
The 30-year-old opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's men five minutes from time before Darwin Nunez sealed the win with the second goal in the eighth minute of added time.

After the game, the Egyptian was happy to return to his favourite position after manager Jurgen Klopp reverted to a 4-3-3. But he was quick to add that it's not his job to decide where he plays.

"It’s not my job, it’s the gaffer's job," Salah said after he was asked about his position against Napoli per Liverpool Echo via BT Sport.

"Any position makes me comfortable, I’m happy about it. I played that position (on the right) (for) five or six years, I have to say that’s the best for me. But, the manager decides the tactics, as the player, you have to follow the leader," he added.

Salah scores landmark goal

Despite what has been a difficult season in the Premier League, the North African star is enjoying another solid season in the Champions League for the Reds.

The goal against Victor Osimhen's Napoli was the fifth in the last three matches in the UCL for Salah, taking his tally this season to seven goals in six matches for Liverpool.

He now has 41 goals in Europe for Liverpool, taking level with club legend Steven Gerrard as the club's all-time top scorers in European football.

Liverpool returns to winning ways

Mo Salah (L) and his Liverpool teammates celebrate.
Klopp's Liverpool went into the final group game looking to bounce back to winning ways after a heartbreaking defeat to Leeds United at the same venue at the weekend in the Premier League.

For 84 minutes, it looked like the Reds would register another disappointing result at home before two late goals from Salah and Nunez turned things around to earn them a morale-lifting win.

But the goals and result were not enough to see Liverpool leapfrog Napoli at the top of the group as the Reds needed more goals to leapfrog the Serie A side at the top.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

