UCL: Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen collide as Ajax draw Napoli, Liverpool and Rangers.

Bassey's dream Champions League group

Bassey signed up for Champions League football this season after joining Ajax. At the same time, Osimhen will return to the competition after his 14 goals helped Napoli finish in the top four in the Italian Serie A last season.

Both players will clash across two legs, while they will also come up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the same group.

Bassey is also set for an immediate return to Ibrox after Rangers were drawn in the same group.

The 22-year-old joined Ajax from Rangers this summer after his impressive performances in the Europa League and Scottish Premiership.

What about other Super Eagles stars?

He is now set for a quick return after the Gers saw off the challenge of PSV in the final qualifying round. Meanwhile, in other groups involving Nigerian players, Akinkunmi Amoo's FC Copenhagen will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Manchester City in Group G.

Zaidu Sanusi's FC Porto were drawn against Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge. Samson Tijani's RB Salzburg will face AC Milan, Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb.

Olanrewaju Kayode's Shaktar Donetsk will face defending Champions, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Celtic.

This year's Champions League group stage kicks off on September 6 and ends on November 2 due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Below is the complete group for the 2022/23 season.

Group A

Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B

FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E

AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G

Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H