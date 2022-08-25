UCL: Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen collide as Ajax draw Napoli, Liverpool and Rangers.

Super Eagles stars Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen will put their national affiliation aside after Ajax and Napoli were paired together in this season's Champions League.
The two Nigerian stars will face each other in a Champions League group that also has Jurgen Klopp's men.
Bassey's dream Champions League group
Bassey signed up for Champions League football this season after joining Ajax. At the same time, Osimhen will return to the competition after his 14 goals helped Napoli finish in the top four in the Italian Serie A last season.
Both players will clash across two legs, while they will also come up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the same group.
Bassey is also set for an immediate return to Ibrox after Rangers were drawn in the same group.
The 22-year-old joined Ajax from Rangers this summer after his impressive performances in the Europa League and Scottish Premiership.
What about other Super Eagles stars?
He is now set for a quick return after the Gers saw off the challenge of PSV in the final qualifying round. Meanwhile, in other groups involving Nigerian players, Akinkunmi Amoo's FC Copenhagen will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Manchester City in Group G.
Zaidu Sanusi's FC Porto were drawn against Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge. Samson Tijani's RB Salzburg will face AC Milan, Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb.
Olanrewaju Kayode's Shaktar Donetsk will face defending Champions, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Celtic.
This year's Champions League group stage kicks off on September 6 and ends on November 2 due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Below is the complete group for the 2022/23 season.
Group A
Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers
Group B
FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille
Group E
AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
Group G
Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa