3 things Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid can lead to

Chelsea won the game 3-2 at the Bernabeu, but could not progress to the semi-finals, having been beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture.

For the Londoners, this ouster might seem like just a defeat, but this defeat, however, could well come with ripple effects.

Rudiger's departure

Antonio Rudiger was inspirational for the Blues in the 3-2 second-leg victory on Tuesday, but exit from the competition could see the out-of-contract defender sign with one of his many suitors in the summer.

The future of the defender is expected to accelerate over the next seven days following Chelsea’s heartbreaking Champions League exit.

Asides from the Blues' Premier League rivals Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are among the overseas clubs with a serious interest in Rudiger.

AFP

Chelsea at the moment, are helpless to prevent Rudiger from departing due to the club's pending sale.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League

About a month ago, the Blues were in a strong position to finish among the top four before a mini-wobble against Brentford in the Premier League and their first-leg clash with Real Madrid.

Thankfully, things seemed to have returned to normal after a big win over Southampton last week coupled with the fact that, Arsenal and Man United fumbled in their pursuit of Chelsea. Tottenham however, didn't.

Having exited the Champions League, Chelsea are now left with only one option to qualify for next season's competition - finish in the top 4, as the other option was to qualify automatically as this season's Champions League winner.

They must avoid snoozing in Premier League as they did against Real Madrid, with Tottenham putting pressure on them, Arsenal close behind, and United not far behind. Otherwise, they may not be able to compete in the Champions League next season.

AFP

Tuchel's sack

If Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not win a title this season, there's also a possibility he could be fired this summer.

Tuchel has been impressive for Chelsea since joining in January 2021, his term at Stamford Bridge has seen him win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, this season, it's been one disappointment after the other. First, the Blues lost 11–10 on penalties to Liverpool after a goalless draw, losing the EFL Cup. Then Tuchel's side got knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Real Madrid.

With seven league games remaining, the Blues are more than ten points behind league leading Manchester City and Liverpool.