Super Eagles midfielder Uche Agbo has joined Spanish LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano on loan from Belgium First Division side Standard Liege.

The 23-year-old Agbo will join up with the Madrid based side for the next six months of the season.

Agbo sealed the move on deadline day and the club has and an option for a permanent deal at the end of the loan deal.

The midfielder's move was confirmed through a statement on Rayo Vallecano’s official website.

The statement said, “Rayo Vallecano reports that Agbo Uche is officially player Rayo Vallecano. He arrives from the Lieda Standart as a loan with option to purchase.”

Agbo who is still very young has experience playing in Spain for Granada and is expected to settle well in his second spell.

He is expected to help Rayo Vallecano in their fight to escape the drop to the lower division as they are currently in 17th a place ahead of the three bottom relegation zones.

Agbo who was dropped by Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will hope to reestablish himself and play regular football at Rayo Vallecano.

He is expected to be unveiled during the week and could make his debut when Rayo Vallecano take on Espanyol on Saturday, February 10.