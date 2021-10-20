RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

UAE to host next Club World Cup in early 2022

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Real Madrid were the winners the last time the Club World Cup was staged in the United Arab Emirates in 2018

Real Madrid were the winners the last time the Club World Cup was staged in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 Creator: Giuseppe CACACE
Real Madrid were the winners the last time the Club World Cup was staged in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 Creator: Giuseppe CACACE

The United Arab Emirates will host the next Club World Cup early in 2022, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The latest edition of the tournament -- which features the champions of the six continental confederations along with the top team in the host nation -- was due to be played at the end of this year in Japan before it pulled out as host because of the pandemic.

The Club World Cup is usually played in December but this is the second successive year in which it has been delayed -- the 2020 edition in Qatar was played in February this year.

"The Club World Cup will be played in early 2022. There are no precise dates yet, but the host will be the United Arab Emirates," Infantino said at a press conference following a FIFA Council meeting.

A February start date seems most likely given the Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Chelsea will be Europe's representative after winning last season's UEFA Champions League, while Al Ahly of Egypt are also confirmed participants.

South America will be represented by either Palmeiras or Flamengo, with the Brazilian duo meeting in next month's Copa Libertadores final.  

Bayern Munich won the most recent edition of the Club World Cup, which has been held in the UAE on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018 when Real Madrid were the winners.

A lucrative, revamped 24-team Club World Cup, including eight sides from Europe, was due to be played in China this year before the pandemic put that project on hold.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE