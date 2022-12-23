ADVERTISEMENT

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists

Nigeria will go into the competition as the most successful team, although with an 8-year trophy drought.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles
Nigeria's Flying Eagles

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have been drawn into Group A for the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Egypt.

The Egypt-hosted event will be the 17th edition of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations - 24th if tournaments without hosts are included - and will see Nigeria participate in the tournament for the 18th time.

The Flying Eagles also make a return to the tournament after failing to have qualified for the 2021 edition in Mauritania which Ghana won.

Benin Republic joined Nigeria as the second team from the WAFU B Zone to qualify for the tournament, with Senegal and Gambia qualifying from the WAFU A Zone.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have been placed in Group A of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations
Nigeria's Flying Eagles have been placed in Group A of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations AFP

Before the draws, Nigeria was placed in Pot 3 alongside Benin Republic, Congo, South Sudan and Senegal following their inability to have qualified for the previous editions.

Draws then saw the African giants placed in what could be regarded as the toughest group of the competition with hosts and four-time champions Egypt, 1987 quarterfinalists Mozambique and three-time finalists Senegal.

The competition will begin on February 18 and run through March 12.

Group A: Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal, Nigeria (Cairo Stadium)

Group B: Uganda, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Congo (Suez Canal Stadium)

Group C: Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic, Zambia (Alexandria Stadium)

The Flying Eagles who go into the competition as the most successful team will hope that they can put an end to an 8-year trophy drought.

Groups for the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations
Groups for the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations AFP

Nigeria won the tournament on seven occasions: 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015, finishing as runners-up in 1999, and 2007, and secured a bronze-medal finish in 1995, 2009, and 2013.

Reigning champions Ghana will not get a chance to defend their title after they failed to qualify for the tournament.

The top four teams from Egypt 2023 will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to hold in Indonesia later that year.

