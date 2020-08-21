Footballers would be the first to tell you. Coming back from any bad injury is an onerous journey that goes a long way in defining a career especially if it happens at the beginning.

It’s the story of Tyronne Ebuehi who sustained a cruciate ligament just when his career was taking off.

Ebuehi got his professional break at Dutch club ADO Den Haag where he made his Eredivisie debut. In his four years with ADO Den Haag’s senior team, the fullback developed into a fine player who caught the eyes.

A fine defender with the pace and technical abilities to thrive going forward, Ebuehi had so much potential to develop into a world-beater.

Born in the Netherlands, the fullback became a full international after committing to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and played a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Before that World Cup, the then 22-year-old defender had sealed a move to Benfica, a move that signalled an upward trajectory of his career. But in his first game for the club during pre-season, he suffered a bad injury that has ruined his chances in Portugal.

Tyronne Ebuehi could not make any impact at Benfica after suffering the crucuiate ligament injury in the summer of 2018

He missed the entire 2018/2019 season and has continued to struggle to get back to his former level although he has since recovered.

In the 2020/2021 season, the defender did not feature for the senior side and only managed a couple of appearances for the B Team.

Now ahead of the 2020/2021 season, he has returned to the Netherlands with FC Twente for a fresh start.

There is something in the fact that this move is just a loan deal. Impress on loan and then return for another chance at Benfica or move on if he fails to return to the expected level.