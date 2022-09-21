Two new players arrive to complete Nigeria's squad for the clash against Algeria

Duru and Uzoho arrived on Wednesday evening to take the number of players in camp to 24 ahead of the highly anticipated match on Tuesday.

Uzoho is one of the three goalkeepers invited for the encounter, while Duru was called up to fill in after a few players pulled out of the squad due to injuries.

Duru and Uzoho complete Nigeria's squad

It means Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro can choose a starting XI from a full squad for the game. It has not been ideal preparation for him, though, as he had to deal with players' withdrawal.

The Portuguese tactician will be without players like Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen, and Umar Sadiq for the game. But their withdrawals have allowed him to invite Godwin Saviour, Ebube Duru, and Valentine Ozornwafor as replacements.

Nigeria seeking revenge against Algeria

Peseiro can also rely on the services of regulars like Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho for the game against the Desert Warriors.

The match between the two African giants will be their first encounter since they played in October 2020, with Algeria winning on that occasion 1-0.

Pulse Nigeria

It will also be Nigeria's first match since they beat Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.