Two new players arrive to complete Nigeria's squad for the clash against Algeria

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Peseiro has a full squad to choose from as the Super Eagles take on Algeria.

Super Eagles first session for Algeria
Super Eagles first session for Algeria

The Super Eagles players in camp for the match against Algeria are now complete after both Ebube Duru, and Francis Uzoho arrived.

Recommended articles

Duru and Uzoho arrived on Wednesday evening to take the number of players in camp to 24 ahead of the highly anticipated match on Tuesday.

Uzoho is one of the three goalkeepers invited for the encounter, while Duru was called up to fill in after a few players pulled out of the squad due to injuries.

It means Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro can choose a starting XI from a full squad for the game. It has not been ideal preparation for him, though, as he had to deal with players' withdrawal.

The Portuguese tactician will be without players like Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen, and Umar Sadiq for the game. But their withdrawals have allowed him to invite Godwin Saviour, Ebube Duru, and Valentine Ozornwafor as replacements.

Peseiro can also rely on the services of regulars like Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho for the game against the Desert Warriors.

The match between the two African giants will be their first encounter since they played in October 2020, with Algeria winning on that occasion 1-0.

Super Eagles in training
Super Eagles in training Pulse Nigeria

It will also be Nigeria's first match since they beat Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

The match will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 PM Nigerian time.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Two new players arrive to complete Nigeria's squad for the clash against Algeria

Two new players arrive to complete Nigeria's squad for the clash against Algeria

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself" - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration

Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration

Meet the Super Eagles stars who could make their debut against Algeria

Meet the Super Eagles stars who could make their debut against Algeria

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets new job

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Teenage sensation Ahmed Musa joins Leganes but how does that involve MI Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list