Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

Some months ago, the Sportybet win limit of 40 million was broken by a popular punter named EkitiPikin and soon after Sportybet increased their win limit from 40 million to 50 million and right now another punter has won a whopping sum of 50 million, breaking the limit set by Sportybet.

LegitCalculator wins 50 million naira grand audit bet on Sportybet

At the hours of 11:55 pm yesterday a punter on twitter named LegitCalculator won a grand audit of 50 million on Sportybet where he staked 1.9 million on 20 odd picks. The punter picked some world cup games and also added other league games being played at the moment which accumulated to a total of 20 odds.

The popular twitter punter has come out to say that he is the first person to hit the 50 million limit set by Sportybet and should be expecting more of such wins for his twitter followers.

This win has made punters believe that the limit set by most bet companies can be broken either with small odds or big odds with many seeing it as a challenge to break it and pushing them to increase their limit.

What is Sportybet grand audit bet/win limit?

Sportybet grand audit bet/win limit is currently 50 million naira.

With this huge win by LegitCalculator, it is yet to be seen if Sportybet will take a step by increasing their 50 million limit or they will wait till they see another punter win big before any action can be taken.

The twitter street is buzzing right now as many punters leap for joy with this win with many staking low and high amounts of money on this bet.