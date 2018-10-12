‘He has more goals than Sanchez this season’ Twitter reacts to Bolt’s first professional goal

news

It eventually happened, Usain Bolt has scored his first professional goal in football after taking on his love for the game following his retirement from athletics.

Bolt scored his first goals in professional football Friday after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.

The sprint legend grabbed a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

The 100 metres world record-holder quickly became the number trending item on Twitter Nigeria as users reacted to his goal.

But what is football on Twitter without banter as Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez was quickly brought in the conversation.

“Goals this season: Alexis Sanchez: 1; Usain Bolt: 2,” several football accounts quickly tweeted.

“Usain Bolt has scored a brace in his debut, a dream start. He has more goals than Alexis Sanchez this season,” another Twitter user @ItsEnos wrote.

Bolt netted the first goal in the 55th and celebrated with his trademark 'Lightning Bolt' pose.

He capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on the 69th minute.