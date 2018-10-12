Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Twitter reacts to Usain Bolt’s first professional goal

‘He has more goals than Sanchez this season’ Twitter reacts to Bolt’s first professional goal

Bolt scored his first goals in professional football Friday after starting up front in a pre-season game.

  • Published:
Usain Bolt play ‘He has more goals than Sanchez this season’ Twitter reacts to Bolt’s first professional goal (Getty Images)

It eventually happened, Usain Bolt has scored his first professional goal in football after taking on his love for the game following his retirement from athletics.

Bolt scored his first goals in professional football Friday after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.

The sprint legend grabbed a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

 

The 100 metres world record-holder quickly became the number trending item on Twitter Nigeria as users reacted to his goal.

Usain Bolt tops Twitter Nigeria trends play Reactions to his goals took Bolt to the top of Twitter Nigeria trends (Twitter)

 

But what is football on Twitter without banter as Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez was quickly brought in the conversation.

Goals this season: Alexis Sanchez: 1; Usain Bolt: 2,” several football accounts quickly tweeted. 

 

Usain Bolt has scored a brace in his debut, a dream start. He has more goals than Alexis Sanchez this season,” another Twitter user @ItsEnos wrote.

 

Bolt netted the first goal in the 55th and celebrated with his trademark 'Lightning Bolt' pose.

He capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on the 69th minute.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awardsbullet
2 Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returneebullet
3 Super Eagles 22 players in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 clash against Libyabullet

Related Articles

Football Nervous Bolt prepares for football debut
Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Football Playing against Usain Bolt would be 'awesome': Honda
Football Bolt makes football debut, tires quickly
Football Bolt looking to his first football start in Sydney
Football Play Usain Bolt in defence, says Spain's World Cup-winning coach
Football Sprint legend Bolt hits first goals in football bid

Football

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho says £100million a mad fee to sign him
New Super Eagles left Back Collins is bullish about his abilities, playing in German division 2 means nothing to him
It was Bolt's first start since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial
Football Sprint legend Bolt hits first goals in football bid
Joseph DaGrosa (L) and his American investment fund GACP are set to complete their takeover of Bordeaux by November
Football US fund gets green light to buy Ligue 1 club Bordeaux
X
Advertisement