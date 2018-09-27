Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Twitter reacts Hazard Carabao Cup goal Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2

Eden Hazard Twitter reacts to Chelsea's star goal against Liverpool

Eden Hazard's goal against Liverpool saw him get comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Published:
Eden Hazard play Eden Hazard continued his good form this season (Squawka)

Twitter users were in awe of Eden Hazard after his goal helped Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Carabao Cup fixture played on Wednesday, September 26.

The Belgium international was captain for his country as they finished in third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was voted the second best player of the tournament.

Hazard has taken his form into the new season which has seen him score five times in the Premier League and has been named in the FIFA Pro eleven for his performances.

play Eden Hazard was on fire against Liverpool (Nike)

 

Under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, Hazard is rediscovering his best form and was again at his devastating best in the game against Liverpool his goal compared to that of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

His solo goal saw Chelsea hold on for a famous victory at Anfield and end their unbeaten start to the season.

Hazard goal reactions

After his goalsoring magic, Twitter users expressed their opinion on the beauty, technique for the goal and also hailed the star for growing into a player capable of winning the FIFA Best Player award like Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eden Hazard play Hazard scored an incredible goal for Chelsea against Liverpool (SkySports)

Hazard revealed the motivation behind the solo run He said, “I spoke with N’Golo on the bench & he told me he didn’t want to take a penalty, so the only solution was to score!”

Here are some reactions to his performance

"Garden of Eden, parts the Red Sea to deliver a pot of goal. Hazard solo golazo knocks Liverpool out. "

 

"Jamie Carragher: “Maybe the best player in the world, defintely the best player in the Premier League." Another PL legend, acknowledging Eden Hazard."

 

"The rest of the premier league praying that Hazard doesn't sign a new contract like.."

 

"Sarri to Klopp: "Told you i have something you don't. Hazard."

 

"Chelsea would have foolishly sold Hazard in 2016 because they were told he doesnt track back & isnt good enough. Look at hazard prospering away from Toxicity."

 

"So far this season... Hazard is certainly the hottest player in EPL"

"Bit of a shame Hazard spent so many years of his career under defensive managers."

 

Hazard has been linked continuously with a move away from Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid but insists he is happy in London but some rivals fans are not too ecstatic.

Liverpool and Chelsea resume their rivalry again this time in the Premier League on Sunday, September 30.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Related Articles

New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technology
Eden Hazard Chelsea want to give Belgium International a new contract
Lionel Messi Barcelona star reveals closest teammate since departure of Xavi and Iniesta
FIFA Best Awards Ronaldo, Messi slammed for not attending ceremony
Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season award
Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts to Juventus star first goal against Sassuolo
World Cup 2018 'Nothing is coming home', England's campaign trolled after loss in 3rd place match to Belgium
Chelsea Hazard launches new away kit despite uncertain future
Eden Hazard Belgian midfielder happy at Chelsea despite Madrid links
Victor Moses Chelsea star models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for The Blues

Football

9 football records Ronaldo and Messi are yet to break
UEFA 9 football records Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are yet to break
Watch this! Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on as Leganes defender Raul Garcia clears the ball
Football Barca and Madrid endure surprise La Liga defeats
On target: Neymar celebrates
Football Record-setting PSG make it seven wins in seven
Off the mark: Paulo Dybala gets his first goal this season for Juventus.
Football Juventus extend Serie A streak, Roma back winning
X
Advertisement