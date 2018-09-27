news

Twitter users were in awe of Eden Hazard after his goal helped Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Carabao Cup fixture played on Wednesday, September 26.

The Belgium international was captain for his country as they finished in third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was voted the second best player of the tournament.

Hazard has taken his form into the new season which has seen him score five times in the Premier League and has been named in the FIFA Pro eleven for his performances.

Under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, Hazard is rediscovering his best form and was again at his devastating best in the game against Liverpool his goal compared to that of Barcelona star Lionel Messi .

His solo goal saw Chelsea hold on for a famous victory at Anfield and end their unbeaten start to the season.

Hazard goal reactions

After his goalsoring magic, Twitter users expressed their opinion on the beauty, technique for the goal and also hailed the star for growing into a player capable of winning the FIFA Best Player award like Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo .

Hazard revealed the motivation behind the solo run He said, “I spoke with N’Golo on the bench & he told me he didn’t want to take a penalty, so the only solution was to score!”

Here are some reactions to his performance

"Garden of Eden, parts the Red Sea to deliver a pot of goal. Hazard solo golazo knocks Liverpool out. "

"Jamie Carragher: “Maybe the best player in the world, defintely the best player in the Premier League." Another PL legend, acknowledging Eden Hazard."

"The rest of the premier league praying that Hazard doesn't sign a new contract like.."

"Sarri to Klopp: "Told you i have something you don't. Hazard."

"Chelsea would have foolishly sold Hazard in 2016 because they were told he doesnt track back & isnt good enough. Look at hazard prospering away from Toxicity."

"So far this season... Hazard is certainly the hottest player in EPL"

"Bit of a shame Hazard spent so many years of his career under defensive managers."

Hazard has been linked continuously with a move away from Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid but insists he is happy in London but some rivals fans are not too ecstatic.

Liverpool and Chelsea resume their rivalry again this time in the Premier League on Sunday, September 30.