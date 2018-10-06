news

Twitter was in overdrive as Manchester United came back from two goals down to get all three points against Newcastle United with Alexis Sanchez scoring a late winner which keeps Jose Mourinho in his job.

The 20 time Premier League champions weer under pressure after being knocked out in the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County, a Premier League defeat to West Ham United and a 0-0 draw against Spanish La Liga side Valencia in their second group stage fixture of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

Two goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put winless Newcastle in a comfortable lead but a second half turn around by Juan Mata and Anthony Martial before Sanchez turned out with the winner.

Twitter users were of different opinions as to if Mourinho should continue as Manchester United boss as the recent displays have been substandard, here is a compilation of their reactions.

Sanchez winner

Some Twitter users were of the opinion that Sanchez may have saved Mourinho's job for the season after a difficult start to the season.

"Alexis Sanchez scoring to ensure that Mourinho keeps his job for another few weeks. Once a gunner, always a gunner."

"I'm delighted for Sánchez. There's still a great player in there. What a big goal for him, Manchester United and José Mourinho."

"Wenger does it again! Sells Sánchez to United so he could get a winner and Mourinho could stay at United for longer! "

"If Alexis Sanchez just saved Jose Mourinho's job, that could be the best goal he ever scored for the Arsenal."

Mourinho out

Some Manchester United supporters aare optimistic that the victory is the start of a new beginning for the Club and that Mourinho deserves a second chance to give the players the opportunity to express themselves through attacking football.

The Portuguese manager was hailed for inspiring a memorable comeback at Old Trafford since the times of former boss Alex Ferguson as #MourinhoIn was among the trends, here are their reactions.

"Let's be realistic. You struggled against the team who are 2nd bottom and have only scored 3 goals prior to today but you celebrate like you've won the league. Like I said"

"Mourinho masterclass. Should have changed McTominay in the 18th minute but did not want to ruin his career, changed him at halftime and brought on supersubs Fellaini and Sanchez right on time to pull off one of their best ever United performances."

"If its true the Manchester united board will sack José Mourinho regardless of the outcome against Newcastle tomorrow.

It will be a sad day for @ManUtd supporters because the rebuilding process will continue.."

"In Mourinho we trust, Amazing will and determination from the players, need to show this class for the whole game and not the last 20 minutes, But Jose Mourinho again showed that he is the one who can revive this club from the depth "

"You spend £420 million and then decide to play Pogba at centre back when you have defenders on the bench. I hope Mourinho stays at Man Utd forever, it’s brilliant to see."

Manchester United will aim to continue in winning ways when they take on Mourinho's former club Chelsea in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, October 20 after the international break.