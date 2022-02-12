'I say make I go piss, before I come back, dem don equalize Man U' and 10 other Twitter reactions to Manchester United's boring draw against Southampton

The Red Devils took the lead in the first half thanks to a Jadon Sancho goal in the 21st minute but the Saints roared back minutes into the second half courtesy of a decisive finish from Che Adams in the 48th minute.

Both sides continued to struggle to find the winner in an intense second half but were ultimately made to settle for a point at Old Trafford leaving Manchester United just one point ahead of 6th placed Arsenal and level on points with 4th placed West Ham who plays Leicester later on Sunday.