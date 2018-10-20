Infuriated Mourinho gets Twitter talking after being restrained from fighting a Chelsea coach

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho got Twitter talking after he was restrained from fighting a Chelsea coach during the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 20.

Mourinho got infuriated after Chelsea's second assistant coach Marco Ianni taunted him following the Blues' equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

The Manchester United boss had to be restrained after he rushed from his seat to confront Ianni.

The late-minute ugly melee dominated Twitter conversation after the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2.

Mourinho’s reactions divided opinions on Twitter. While many thought Ianni’s action was appalling, many others called attention to similar past actions from the Manchester United boss.

“Disrespecting the club's greatest ever manager. Many guys there wouldn't have been existing as a Chelsea fan if it wasn't for Jose Mourinho,” Twitter user with the handle @SS_Manc wrote.

“And that staff who mocked him, it was Jose who levelled Chelsea as a big club. You are a staff at a big place coz of him you fucking twat.”

“1 game. 4 goals. A 96th minute equalizer. One of the Chelsea staff winding up Mourinho. Jose retaliating and getting abuse by the Chelsea fans only to remind them that he’s their most successful manager. Welcome back, Premier League football. How did we last a week without you?” @PatrickTimmons1 wrote.

“Pathetic behaviour by that Chelsea coach & totally disrespectful to a man who won the club so many trophies. No wonder Mourinho went nuts,” British journalists and TV personality Piers Morgan said.

“Forget what Mourinho has done in the past or karma bla bla but this act by this bald man was totally unprofessional. Celebrating infront of a man sitting down after conceding a late equaliser? Sarri showed class & that's what Chelsea stands for,” @PoojaMedia said.

“Can’t even hate Mourinho. How’s he just watched his team bottle a lead and his first reaction is to look for a scrap. The bloke is generational,” @FourFourJordan wrote.

“To be fair to Mourinho, it’s so classless to run down a touchline to celebrate. Oh wait,” @shotongoal247 wrote.

“Who was that Chelsea guy that celebrated in front of Mourinho? Wondering whether he’s a part of the medical team and this stems back to the way Mourinho treated Eva Carneiro,” @MrDtAFC wrote.

“Mourinho fully entitled to go after the Chelsea berk who antagonised the #mufc bench and then scurried off. As he is right to remind Chelsea fans how many titles he won for them when they tell him to 'f**k off’,” @samuelluckhurst wrote.

“Sure, Marco Ianni celebrating in front of Mourinho after Barkley’s equalizer is unsportsmanlike behavior, but come on now - Ianni probably remembers some of the antics from Mou’s time at Inter,” @TheCalcioGuy wrote.

“Mourinho is an example of your ex that will always come to threaten your current girlfriend,” @iamsteveolaa wrote.

— Pastor Steven and 14 Others (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Chelsea fans showed no class today, Mourinho was calm all through the match only for a staff to provoke him. He's right to show the three fingers sign, he is the most successful manger in Chelsea history and brought about the wining mentality the team has today,” @triumphantOG wrote.

Mourinho became the number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria with the Premier League clash dominating the rest of the trends.