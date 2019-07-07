What a difference a year has made; Odion Ighalo was public enemy number one after a missed a couple of chances as Nigeria crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a year later, he is being applauded for his performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ighalo netted a brace and grabbed an assist as the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Cameroon 3-2 on Saturday, July 6 to advance to the quarterfinals of AFCON 2019.

It was a complete performance for the striker who was named Man of the Match after the game.

CAF

Twitter Nigeria laid out the red carpet for the 30-year-old striker after his performance on Saturday evening.

Super Eagles take over Twitter

Twitter

Super Eagles clash against old rivals Cameroon dominated Twitter all through Saturday evening as the all items on the trends were from the game.

Ighalo was the number two trending item on Twitter Nigeria for hours after the game while the likes of Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa also had heavy mentions on the social media platform as Nigerians reacted to the game in real time.

Twitter

For Iwobi, the reactions on Twitter turned from criticism to praise after he went on to score the winner for Nigeria.

He frustrated fans early on the game but he eventually turned things around after he scored the winning goal.