Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has drawn the ire of Twitter Nigeria following the Super Eagles shocking 2-0 loss to Madagascar to lose top spot of Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With qualification to the second round already guaranteed, the Super Ea The Super Eagles needed just a point to finish top of group B but Lalaïna Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro scored in both halves to the give the AFCON debutants a surprise win.

Twitter Nigeria went into Twitter meltdown after Super Eagles loss and Nigerians had Rohr to blame.

Mikel gets the blame too

As expected, the Nigeria Vs Madagascar game took over Twitter Nigeria as the official hashtag was the second trending item.

Rohr was the sixth trending item just behind Mikel Obi who was also heavily criticised for his performance in the game.