Current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was a subject of conversation on Twitter Nigeria after Gernot Rohr’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers was released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Despite being clubless since he left Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October 2020, Musa still made the Super Eagles squad, much to the chagrin of many.

The conversation on Twitter Nigeria made Musa a trending item a few hours after the squad list dropped.

Ahmed Musa became a trending item because of his conversation over his inclusion Twitter

This same conversation happened in the last international break when Nigeria played Sierra Leone in two legs.

At the press conference before the first leg, Musa said his club status was unnecessary because it hadn’t been long since he left his club.

He was close to joining West Brom in January and had trials at the club, but the Premier League side opted not to sign the Nigerian.